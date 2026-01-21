Business

Ryanair would install wi-fi if Musk’s company foots the bill, O’Leary says

Airline has been in talks with Starlink and other developers, CEO Michael O’Leary confirms

Michael O’Leary and Elon Musk have been involved in a public spat over the last few days after it emerged that Ryanair did not want to install Starlink’s system as it believes passengers will not pay for the service. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Barry O'Halloran
Wed Jan 21 2026 - 10:442 MIN READ

Ryanair would install Elon Musk’s Starlink wifi system on its aircraft if the company would pay the airline’s extra €250 million fuel bill, according to Michael O’Leary, the Irish carrier’s chief executive.

Mr O’Leary and Mr Musk have been involved in a public spat over the last few days after it emerged that Ryanair did not want to install Starlink’s system as it believes passengers will not pay for the service.

The airline boss explained that aerials needed on aircraft to allow the wifi system work would act as a drag on planes, adding up to €250 million to Ryanair’s €5.5 billion a-year fuel bill.

“If Starlink want to pay for the fuel drag we would happily put it on board,” he said.

Mr O’Leary confirmed that Ryanair had been in talks with Starlink and other wifi providers over the last year.

“We like their system, we think it’s a terrific system,” he said, but added that the cost was prohibitive.

Mr O’Leary did not rule out installing wifi, but stressed that the airline would only do so if developers would cut the costs.

The row between the two businessmen resulted in the pair trading insults.

On Wednesday, Mr Musk referred to the Irish airline chief as a “retarded t**t”.

Mr O’Leary retorted that the row had sparked a huge response to a Ryanair seat sale.

Meanwhile, he argued that axing Dublin Airport’s 32 million a-year passenger limit is “the most important thing” that the Government can do for jobs.

He pointed out that the Government had failed to scrap the passenger cap, imposed by planners in 2007, despite promising to do so during the general election campaign 13 months ago.

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas
