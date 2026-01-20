Newbridge to shut down factory making silver-plated cutlery and tableware

The Newbridge Silverware Visitor Centre and factory in Newbridge. The silverware business is unaffected by the decision to end manufacturing of tableware. Photograph: Alan Betson

Newbridge Cutlery says it is to cease the production of silver-plated cutlery and tableware at its Co Kildare factory, blaming falling sales for the end of a craft that been in operation since 1934.

The decision will mean the loss of 11 jobs at the Newbridge factory by April 10th.

The broader Newbridge Silverware business, which was set up in the 1990s to make jewellery and other gifts, will continue. That includes the Newbridge Visitor Centre in Newbridge, six stand-alone stores and 250 local stockists of Newbridge Silverware.

The company said it had taken the “difficult decision” after a strategic review of the business, which was loss-making. Sales of the cutlery have been falling steadily, the company said.

Newbridge blamed changing consumer tastes and rising costs for silver bullion for the decline of silver cutlery manufacturing. Prices for the precious metal have risen significantly – around 150 per cent in 12 months – and Newbridge said absorbing such an increase was not feasible without “significantly impacting” retail pricing.

“We have taken the difficult decision to cease operations at our cutlery factory from mid-April,” said Martin Kilduff, operations director at the Newbridge Cutlery Company.

“Since 1934, we have built a long and proud history in silver cutlery and tableware manufacturing and have earned a reputation as a centre of excellence in the industry. Today’s announcement reflects sustained changes in market demand, and it is with deep regret that we are ceasing operations,” he said.

“We fully understand the impact this decision will have on those craftsmen and women who maintained the tradition of crafting silver plated tableware in Newbridge for generations.

“We are committed to a meaningful consultation process and to supporting affected employees through clear communication, engagement with their representatives, and access to appropriate supports during this time.”