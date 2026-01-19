Europe needs a resilient food system and as part of its broader strategic defence

Europe’s ability to feed itself to high standards is now a core element of its economic and strategic resilience. Photograph: Loic Vanance/AFP/Getty

China’s decision to impose import tariffs on beef at the start of the year marks a decisive break with the assumption that food can remain cheap, abundant and politically neutral. Far from a routine trade measure, it is a strategic signal that the global food system is being reshaped by power, risk and geopolitics.

The safeguard measures, which impose a 55 per cent tariff on beef imports that exceed specified annual quota levels starting this month, may appear at first glance to be standard market protection. But they are part of a broader pattern, reinforcing the fact that food is once again a tool of leverage and strategic influence.

For producers, policymakers and trade negotiators, particularly in Europe, this development sharpens the focus on the intersection of food security, geopolitics and long-term strategic planning.

Agricultural policy, trade strategy and food-system resilience can no longer be designed on the assumption of “politically neutral food”.

China is now the world’s largest importer of beef and a critical price-setter in international markets. Any policy shift in Beijing reverberates across supply chains from South America to Europe and Oceania.

Tariffs on beef imports will affect exporters’ access to the Chinese market, redirect global trade flows, depress prices in some regions while inflating them in others and intensify competition between exporting nations.

For countries that have come to rely on China as a growth market, this move exposes a vulnerability that has been building quietly for years. From an Irish perspective, it is likely to further intensify the focus of exporters such as Australia on the UK market and Brazil on the EU market.

[ China agrees to lift ban and reopen market for Irish beef importsOpens in new window ]

What makes this decision particularly significant is how neatly it fits into a broader pattern of Chinese strategic behaviour. At the same time as Xi Jinping’s administration announced higher barriers to protect domestic food production, it also reduced import duties on hundreds of other items, in some cases below Most Favoured Nation rates.

In doing this, Beijing is not pursuing broad trade liberalisation; rather, it is strategically lowering barriers to high-tech components, energy inputs and industrial materials that support its domestic manufacturing sector. Meanwhile, government-backed companies continue to invest billions of dollars in Latin America, developing port, rail and road infrastructure that strengthens trade links and gives China a foothold in critical logistics hubs across the region.

These investments are not merely commercial ventures; they form part of a co-ordinated strategy to secure strategic access to key resources, food now clearly among them, while tightening control over supply chains and expanding China’s influence in global markets

China consistently plans over long-time horizons and prepares for disruption well before it becomes obvious to others.

Months ahead of the spike in global fertiliser prices in late 2021, it effectively restricted fertiliser exports, insulating its domestic agricultural system from global volatility.

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it was widely reported to be holding historically high levels of grain stocks, leaving it far less exposed to the shock waves that rippled through global cereal markets once the war began.

These were not coincidences. They reflect a clear strategic assumption in Beijing: that the global order is becoming more fragmented, more volatile and more prone to the weaponisation of energy, trade and, increasingly, food.

In this context, food security is not simply an agricultural issue; it is a pillar of national resilience. China’s beef tariffs may therefore be less about short-term market management and more aligned to a broader policy of shaping domestic production incentives, limiting exposure to external shocks and strengthening bargaining power in future trade disputes.

If this interpretation is correct, it raises stark questions for Europe.

While China is actively planning for a more volatile and contested world, Europe continues to frame agricultural policy through a historical WTO lens. That lens focuses on rules-based market liberalisation, tariff ceilings and export-oriented competitiveness. It has not been recalibrated for today’s realities where supply chains are fragile, strategic inputs such as fertiliser and protein can be weaponised and geopolitical tensions can instantly disrupt global markets.

In such an environment, a resilient food system must now be regarded as part of Europe’s broader strategic defence architecture, alongside energy security and military preparedness.

The capacity to produce sufficient food to high standards, with reduced reliance on fragile global supply chains is not protectionism, it is prudent risk management.

Reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) should therefore place greater emphasis on integrating productive capacity, supply-chain resilience and strategic autonomy with the delivery of climate and environmental objectives. Emerging technologies make it increasingly possible to deliver across all these goals simultaneously.

This strategic framing is particularly relevant to the ongoing debate over the EU-Mercosur trade agreement. Opposition has largely focused on environmental and animal-welfare concerns, particularly in relation to Brazilian beef.

These concerns are legitimate, but on their own they are insufficient. They must be considered within a wider geopolitical context that recognises how food and agricultural inputs increasingly shape power, alignment and resilience.

[ Irish farm and meat industry lobby is overstating the impact of Mercosur on beef marketOpens in new window ]

Recent history illustrates this vividly. In February 2022, just days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro travelled to Moscow to meet president Putin. In the days that followed, Bolsonaro explicitly linked Brazil’s stance of neutrality in the conflict to the need to secure ongoing Russian fertiliser supplies.

Rarely has there been a clearer example of how food production, specifically access to fertiliser, can shape diplomatic positioning.

Brazil’s response to the war, and its willingness to distance itself from EU allies in defence of its agricultural interests, should not be ignored in the context of a Mercosur agreement that risks increasing Europe’s exposure to a partner whose strategic alignment has already proven fluid under pressure.

This is not an argument for disengagement, but it is a warning against complacency.

The central question now facing Europe is not whether to reform CAP or whether to proceed with Mercosur, but how to do so in a world where food security has become a strategic variable.

Agricultural capacity must be recognised as critical infrastructure, and trade agreements assessed not only on price and standards, but on their implications for resilience, alignment and exposure to geopolitical risk.

Just as Europe found itself vulnerable at the end of a Russian gas pipeline in 2022, it cannot afford to make the same mistake with food production

CAP reform should therefore explicitly embed food security and strategic autonomy alongside environmental ambition, while Mercosur must be judged through the same lens.

Europe’s ability to feed itself to high standards is no longer a peripheral policy choice, it is a core element of its economic and strategic resilience in an increasingly contested world.

Justin McCarthy is chief executive of green agriculture business Glasport Bio and a former editor and CEO of the Irish Farmers Journal