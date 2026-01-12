China agrees to lift ban and reopen market for Irish beef imports

China banned imports of Irish beef in September 2024 after an 'atypical' case of so-called mad cow disease was discovered in Ireland.

China has agreed to lift its ban on Irish beef, following the visit by Taoiseach Micheál Martin last week.

The Chinese authorities closed their huge market to Irish beef in September 2024 after an “atypical” case of so-called mad cow disease was discovered in Ireland.

However, after recent lobbying by the Irish Government, including during Mr Martin’s visit last week and a trade mission led by Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon in October, the Chinese government has now agreed to lift the ban.

The news was welcomed in a joint statement from Mr Martin and Mr Heydon on Monday morning.

“The confirmation today that the Chinese market will reopen for Irish beef is a very important and positive development in our bilateral agri-food trade with China,” Mr Martin said.

“This decision, which directly follows my positive engagements in Beijing with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in recent days, reflects the confidence of the Chinese authorities in the robustness, transparency, and effectiveness of Ireland’s animal health, traceability, and food safety systems.

“This reflects a culmination of intensive political, diplomatic and official engagement since the market was temporarily suspended in September 2024.”

Mr Heydon said that Ireland’s beef production is “underpinned by comprehensive surveillance, strict regulatory oversight, and internationally recognised standards, ensuring high levels of food safety and consumer protection.

“The reopening of the Chinese market further underlines the strength of these systems and Ireland’s long-standing commitment to safe, sustainable, and high-quality agri-food production,” he said

He thanked “the Chinese officials who engage positively on an ongoing basis with our Beijing Embassy and with my department.”