Business

Revolut adds new in-app security features to combat scam calls

Impersonation scams put pressure on users to transfer money or part with sensitive details

Revolut's new in-app security feature alerts users if they are on a call that is not coming from Revolut.
Revolut's new in-app security feature alerts users if they are on a call that is not coming from Revolut.
Ciara O'Brien
Tue Jan 13 2026 - 16:422 MIN READ

Fintech Revolut has added an extra security feature to its app in a bid to combat scam calls aimed at defrauding its users.

The new feature is designed to protect users from “impersonation scams” trying to fool users into transferring money to a “safe” account, share sensitive data, or approving fraudulent transactions in the app.

Impersonation scams try to trick victims into believing that they are on a legitimate phone call with a trusted financial institution or person.

The in-app protection detects when customers are on a call and identifies if it is coming from a Revolut number. If not, it alerts users in the app via a banner at the top of the screen, giving them real-time warnings. Tapping the banner brings up a page offering advice on what to do if you suspect a call is fraudulent, along with an easy way to report it.

READ MORE

Home building slows as Irish emigrants discover that housing markets abroad are also red hot

Penneys’ owners have bigger priorities than stock market spin-out

Can I opt in to new workplace auto-enrolment pension even if I don’t meet the criteria?

Criminal investigation of Fed chief Jerome Powell a dangerous development

The feature detects calls received outside the standard phone app too, covering apps that allow voice calls.

The move comes as consumers face an increasing number of AI-generated deepfake scams and sophisticated social engineering tactics to try to trick them into sharing confidential information. Revolut, which has more than 3 million customers in Ireland, did not say how much its Irish customers have lost to fraud in recent months.

“With more than 75 per cent of the adult population in Ireland using our services, we have a responsibility to ensure that every one of them feels secure and empowered when using our app,” said Malcolm Craig, general manager at Revolut Bank’s Irish branch.

“This new feature provides an essential layer of clarity, removing any guesswork, and protects our customers from increasingly predatory social-engineering tactics.”

Revolut, which has more than 65 million users worldwide, said it prevented more than €700 million in losses to its customers through anti-fraud measures it has put in place. That includes enhanced machine learning to detect and block risky transactions, and a “street mode” that implements biometric verification and delays for money.

Consumers with iPhones have the feature enabled automatically; those using Android must authorise the feature from in the app’s security hub.

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien is an Irish Times business and technology journalist
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning