NTMA hires investment banks to sell €4bn in national debt

State agency plans to issue between €10bn and €14bn in long-term debt this year compared to €8.25bn last year

Frank O’Connor, chief executive of the National Treasury Management Agency, which plans to sell €4 billion in bonds this week. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien Keywords: finance economics ireland bank euro financial
Joe Brennan
Tue Jan 13 2026 - 12:181 MIN READ

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has hired a group of banks and brokerages to sell about €4 billion of bonds that will mature in 10 years.

The so-called syndicated bond sale is expected to take place on Wednesday, according to market sources.

Barclays, Bank of America Securities, Dublin-based Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland and Goodbody Stockbrokers, as well as JP Morgan and NatWest will manage the sale, the NTMA said in a statement.

Sources said the deal is expected to raise about €4 billion. A spokesman for the NTMA, which is led by chief executive Frank O’Connor, declined to comment on the size of the deal or when it would take place.

The NTMA plans to issue between €10 billion and €14 billion in long-term debt this year, the agency said in a statement early last month. That compares to a range of €6 billion to €10 billion originally planned for 2025. The debt office ultimately raised about €8.25 billion last year.

The higher target for this year reflects the fact that €15 billion in debt matures this year and must be refinanced.

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan is Markets Correspondent of The Irish Times
