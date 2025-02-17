Aircoach scraps some services from South Dublin and Wicklow due to ‘declining passenger numbers’

Private bus operator Aircoach has announced several route changes which will see services from parts of Wicklow and South Dublin to Dublin Airport scrapped from next month amid “low and declining passenger numbers”.

The changes to routes 700, 701 and 702 will come into effect on March 2nd and follow a “comprehensive review” of the company’s route performance which analysed customer demand and service levels.

It comes as the company, which recorded a pretax loss of over €7 million last year, cancelled its service between Dublin and Galway in April.

In a statement, Aircoach said the latest changes are being made to maintain and enhance its services where the greatest demand exists, adding that average passenger numbers for some stops due to be scrapped are in “the low single digits”.

“Last year we announced a significant expansion to our services, going from 152 services a day to 217. Unfortunately, the anticipated passenger growth to match these expanded services has not materialised,” Aircoach managing director Kim Swan said.

From March 2nd, route 700 will operate between Dublin Airport and Leopardstown, and will no longer serve Galloping Green, Foxrock, Cabinteely, Cornelscourt or Cherrywood.

Route 701, meanwhile, will become the 700X, providing a shuttle service between Dublin Airport and the city centre, with the Ballsbridge and St Vincent’s hospital stops being served by route 702.

Separately, route 702 will operate between Dublin Airport and Dalkey and will no longer serve Loughlinstown, Shankill, Bray or Greystones.

Ms Swan said the Bray and Greystones section of its 702 route in particular has been experiencing low and declining passenger numbers in recent years, “and is currently not viable.”

“Average passenger numbers for our discontinued stops are now in the low single digits. Journey times had increased due to traffic congestion, and our service became less attractive than alternatives such as DART or train services to the city centre with onward travel to the airport.

“While we’re disappointed with today’s announcement, we’re confident that the changes being made will ensure the future sustainability and viability of our services across our full network of routes,” she said.

Fine Gael Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County councillor Eoin O’Driscoll said the changes remove an “important public transport option” for those in affected areas, including the Stillorgan area which he represents.

“This decision runs directly counter to Government policy seeking to decrease dependence on private car usage and increase utilisation of public and active modes of travel.

“It is extremely disappointing that this public transport option is no longer available to my constituents and I have written to Aircoach, the NTA and the Department of Transport urging all parties to work together to ensure that a public transport connection to Dublin Airport is retained for the area,” he said.