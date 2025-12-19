The Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Hugh McGuire, chief executive at Glanbia

Hugh McGuire, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Irish listed food group Glanbia, has been chosen as The Irish Times Businessperson of the Month for November, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

In the first week of the month, Glanbia increased its earnings forecast for the full year on the back of stronger-than-expected sales volumes across its performance nutrition business. Its shares rose by more than 5 per cent on the day on the back of the trading update.

At a capital markets day on November 19th, the Kilkenny-headquartered group said it was targeting annual growth of 7-11 per cent in earnings per share out to 2028.

In the group’s performance nutrition division, which makes a suite of protein powders, including the top selling brand Optimum Nutrition, Glanbia is targeting annual organic revenue growth of 5-7 per cent.

Glanbia’s share price has risen by more than 15 per cent in the past six months on the back of strong sentiment towards the stock.

McGuire joined Glanbia in 2003 and has held a number of senior leadership roles across the group, including a nine-year stint working for it in the US. He took over as group chief executive on January 1st, 2024, succeeding Siobhán Talbot in the post, moving from his role as CEO of Glanbia performance nutrition.