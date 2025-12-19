Lisney earns €1.26m profit

Estate agents Lisney earned a €1.26 million profit this year, turning around a €1.57 million loss in 2024, new figures show.

Lisney Ltd is one of the longest established property companies in the Republic.

Recently-filed accounts show that it earned a profit after tax of €1.257 million in the 12 months to March 31st this year.

That contrasted with a €1.57 million loss over the previous 12 months.

David Byrne, Lisney’s managing director, said the profit resulted from “comprehensive restructuring” in 2023, which was part of a five-year plan for the firm.

“The benefits of these initiatives have materialised earlier than anticipated as demonstrated in the financial results for year ended March 31st, 2025,” he said.

“This return to profitability validates the strategic actions implemented and, importantly, highlights the ongoing resilience of the business.”

The figures show that costs fell more than €2 million to €14 million this year from €16.1 million in 2024. Turnover rose about 4 per cent to €15.1 million.

Lisney also had a lower wage bill. Average staff numbers fell to 108 in 2025 from 123 in the 12 months ended March 31st, 2024.

Wages, social insurance and pension costs fell to €9.6 million from €11.5 million, the accounts show.

The company’s board did not recommend paying a dividend.

Net assets grew to €3 million from €1.75 million, aided by the company’s return to profit this year.

The accounts describe the 2024 loss as planned, attributing it to the restructuring.

Mr Byrne said Lisney was committed to continuing to invest and develop the business for the future.

Lisney sells and lets commercial and residential properties from offices around the Republic. The firm dates back more than 100 years, trading as Franks & Franks until 1934, when it became Harry Lisney & Son.