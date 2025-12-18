ECB holds interest rates steady once again

The European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged for a fourth straight meeting, amid ongoing global economic uncertainty.

The ECB’s governing council kept its main interest rate at 2 per cent once more, the bank said in a statement. That was in line with economists’ expectations.

Notably the ECB improved its economic forecasts, driven by domestic demand. Growth has been revised up to 1.4 per cent in 2025, 1.2 per cent in 2026 and 1.4 per cent in 2027 and is expected to remain at 1.4 per cent in 2028, it said in a statement.

The forecasts are seen as an indicator of what the ECB’s next move on interest rates will be.

Senior policymaker Isabel Schnabel surprised markets last week when she said euro zone growth risks were now tilted to the upside and that she was comfortable with market bets pointing to the next move in interest rates being a hike rather than a cut.

Her comments reflect the rapidly shifting outlook for interest rates. Only a few months ago markets were expecting more ECB rate cuts, but the rapid reduction in inflation combined with a more positive economic outlook has halted Frankfurt’s rate-cutting cycle.

This is a developing story ...