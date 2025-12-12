Accumulated profits at TV presenter Laura Whitmore’s firm hit €4m

Laura Whitmore's career in the UK has continued to flourish, mainly on the stage. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Accumulated profits at the media firm owned by actor, author and TV presenter, Laura Whitmore have this year climbed to €4 million (£3.5 million).

Accounts show that Whitmore’s Yer Wan Ltd has recorded post tax profits of £341,827 (€389,819) in the 12 months to the end of March 31st this year.

The post-tax profits for this year are a 63 per cent increase on the profits of £208,677 in the previous year.

The profit for this year resulted in the company’s accumulated profits rising from £3.16 million to £3.5 million (€3.99 million).

The company recorded post-tax profits of £386,746 in fiscal 2023 and £719,446 in 2022.

The accounts show that the cash funds at the London registered Yer Wan Ltd increased by £338,408 from £2.44 million to £2.78 million this year.

The Co Wicklow native’s career in the UK has continued to flourish - mainly on the stage - after Ms Whitmore decided to step back in 2022 from her presenting role for ITV ratings winner, Love Island that made her one of the most recognisable faces on UK television.

The TV personality - who has 1.4 million followers on her Instagram account - presented three series of Love Island between 2020 and 2022.

Ms Whitmore returned to the stage here last Summer where she starred in a stage adaptation of Paula Hawkins’s best seller, Girl on a Train at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin, the Everyman in Cork and the Grand Opera House in Belfast.

Roz Purcell

Separate accounts lodged by the firm owned by best-selling author and 2FM breakfast co-presenter, Roz Purcell show that it recorded post tax profits of €266,083 in the 12 months to the end of January 31st this year.

The accounts for Ms Purcell’s Natural Born Feeder Ltd show that the post tax profits for last year resulted in the company sitting on accumulated profits of €663,767 at the end of January last.

The €266,083 profit is almost a three fold increase on the profits of €96,443 for the prior year.

The 35-year old Tipperary native’s The Hike Life books – including 2023’s 50 Favourite Hikes In Ireland and 2024’s 50 More To Explore – have been best-sellers, with the first in the series winning Lifestyle Book of the Year at the An Post Irish Book Awards.