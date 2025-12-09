OPW to spend €10m on catering as EU presidency nears

Then US President Joe Biden spoke at a state dinner at Dublin Castle two years ago. Photograph: PA

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is set to spend an estimated €10 million on event catering and hospitality services for State dinners, high level lunches and other State events at Dublin Castle, Áras an Uachtaráin and other venues.

The OPW has issued the tender as Ireland prepares to host the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2026.

According to the tender, the OPW is to set up a multiparty framework agreement for hospitality across several venues including Dublin Castle, the North Range of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, the Botanic Gardens, Áras an Uachtaráin, Iveagh House and Farmleigh.

The contract is for two years, including Ireland’s EU presidency.

From July 1st to December 2026, an extensive programme of between 130 -160 meetings, events and conferences will be organised by Government departments and official bodies in Dublin Castle and across OPW State venues as part of Ireland’s EU presidency, the tender notice says.

The scope of the required services will range from high-level government meetings, high level lunches, dinners, receptions, conference dining and State dinners.

The OPW anticipates three to six suppliers will be appointed and specific contracts will be awarded using a rotation agreement.

The tender documentation states that the scope of the required services includes menu design, preparation, delivery and service of food and beverages for formal and informal functions.

At large scale meetings of Government leaders, the tender states that high-quality, seasonal, organic food in a bespoke designed menu is to be provided with locally sourced ingredients with provenance highlighted where possible.

The framework agreement will come into effect in the second quarter of 2026 for an initial period of one year with the option of extending it for a further 12 months.

Few events are anticipated in the period to July 1st 2026.

The tender states that companies seeking to tender must have an annual turnover of €500,000 or more for the last three years.

The closing date for the submission of tenders is January 23rd.