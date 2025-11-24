Business

Irish consumers plan to spend less this Black Friday weekend

Ireland is still one of the highest spending nations amongst European countries, where the average spend is €268

The Black Friday sales, which run from Friday to Monday, remain popular with Irish people.
The Black Friday sales, which run from Friday to Monday, remain popular with Irish people.
Colin Gleeson
Mon Nov 24 2025 - 12:102 MIN READ

Irish consumers plan to spend at least €283 over the Black Friday sales weekend, but the figure is down 14 per cent from €329 last year, a new report from PwC has found.

PwC, which surveyed the intentions of 2,000 Irish and 10,000 European consumers in September and October for the report, said Ireland is still one of the highest spending nations amongst European countries, where the average spend is €268.

The report suggests the Black Friday sales, which run from Friday to Monday, remain popular with 62 per cent of Irish people likely or extremely likely to purchase at least one item over the sales weekend, slightly down from last year (64 per cent).

Indicating more cautious spending habits and less money available, 73 per cent of Irish consumers are planning to spend the same or less compared to last year over the weekend, compared with 64 per cent last year.

READ MORE

John FitzGerald: Curbing skilled immigration from outside the EU would be a serious mistake

Dublin isn’t a ‘bargain bucket’ tourism destination, says Little Museum boss

Ireland can’t credibly regulate AI while also living off Big Tech’s taxes

Lawrence Summers: an intellectual giant’s extraordinary fall from grace

Despite economic pressures, 14 per cent of Irish people said they will spend at least €500 over the sales weekend, down from 20 per cent last year.

Nearly a quarter of Irish consumers said they started their Black Friday shopping planning before the beginning of November, up from 20 per cent last year.

How AI is beginning to wreak havoc in the jobs market

Listen | 33:05

Despite this, impulse buying remains prevalent with more than a third (37 per cent) of Irish consumers still shopping on impulse, buying one or more items, which is higher than European peers (30 per cent).

PwC Ireland partner John O’Loughlin said: “The ongoing cost of living pressures, including high food prices, mean many Irish shoppers plan to spend the same or less during the Black Friday sales period.

“Nonetheless, the sales weekend remains a critically important sales period with strong consumer interest apparent. Shoppers are increasingly seeking value, focusing on specific items and the best deals to maximise value for money in the run up to Christmas.”

He added that retailers must prioritise “value and clear communication” across all platforms to engage customers effectively.

“Delivering seamless omnichannel experiences – both online and in-store – and maintaining competitive pricing will be essential to winning customer loyalty in this peak trading period,” he said.

The majority (64 per cent) of Irish consumers favour online shopping with either home delivery (48 per cent), or click and collect (16 per cent).

More than a third (36 per cent) favour in-store shopping, higher than average for European peers (33 per cent).

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson is an Irish Times reporter
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning