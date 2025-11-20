An Coimisiún Pleanála gives go-ahead to Clonskeagh student accommodation

An artist's impression of what the student accomodation proposed for Clonskeagh would look like.

An Coimisiún Pleanála has given the go-ahead to a Bain Capital backed firm to construct 439 purpose-built student bed spaces for the former Smurfit Paper Mills site at Clonskeagh in Dublin 6.

The planning body has granted planning permission to Bain Capital vehicle, Harley Issuer DAC to construct the 439 bed spaces across five blocks from one storey to part seven storeys along with 16 residential apartments.

The case was before the planning body after third party appeals were lodged by Eglinton Residents Association and Ben McArdle and Dylan Greally against the grant of permission by Dublin City Council.

One party to call on An Coimisiún Pleanála to grant planning permission was UCD Students Union President Michael Roche.

In a submission to An Coimisiún Pleanála , Mr Roche stated that the proposed development “responds to a critical shortage of student accommodation”.

Mr Roche stated that “it is one of the few remaining feasible sites for PBSA (purpose built student accommodation) within walking distance of Belfield”.

Mr Roche stated that the site’s development for student accommodation is an appropriate and much needed use of underutilised land and any legitimate environmental concerns on the riverine setting and biodiversity can be mitigated through modern planning frameworks and approaches.

In granting planning permission the planning body found that the proposed development accordrf with the Dublin City Development Plan as it makes efficient use of an appropriately zoned brownfield site within an inner suburban area of the city.

An Coimisiún Pleanála concluded that the scheme would contribute to compact growth, would positively contribute to an increase in housing stock and purpose-built student accommodation at a location relatively close to UCD.

The scheme would be acceptable in terms of urban design, layout and building height and would provide an acceptable form of residential amenity for future occupants, An Coimisiún Pleanála found.

It also found that the scheme “would contribute to the protection and improvement of biodiversity as it would provide for a riparian refuge along the bank of the river and significantly improve the ability of fish to access the area upstream of the existing weir and it would provide flood defence and alleviation works in an area liable to flooding”.