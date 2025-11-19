Voicebot company Klearcom secures investment from Synova

Liam Dunne, co-founder and chief executive of Klearcom. The voicebot company Klearcom has secured an investment from London-based private-equity company Synova.

Waterford-based voicebot company Klearcom has secured an investment from London-based private-equity company Synova.

The company did not disclose the value of the investment but it is understood to be worth less than €50 million. Klearcom said the funding would support the next phase of its growth.

Klearcom, which was founded in 2020 by Liam Dunne, Mark Roden and Satish Barot, helps multinational contact centres avoid voice call outages, using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to test interactive voice response systems used by businesses to manage calls.

Its platform allows enterprises to proactively test and monitor customer experience across different channels – including both voice and AI-enabled chat.

“We are excited to partner with Synova to accelerate the growth of Klearcom,” said Mr Dunne.

“Their deep experience in scaling high-growth software businesses and the fact they understood our market from day one makes them the ideal partner for Klearcom as we enter our next phase of expansion.”

Zac Tsai, partner at Synova, said: “We are delighted to be in a position to support Liam, Mark and Satish on the next chapter of their growth story.

“The team has scaled the company rapidly over recent years providing exceptional software solutions and a critical value proposition, and we share their ambition to become a category leader in AI-led customer experience assurance.”

Synova has total funds under management of more than €2 billion and invests in companies valued between €25 million and €250 million in Britain, Ireland, and continental Europe. Its key areas of focus are software and data, tech enabled services and financial services.

Klearcom represents Synova’s fourth investment in Ireland following investment in and subsequent sale of Meritsoft and more recent investments in DM Financial and 3173.

Mr Tsai and Adam Page led the transaction for Synova and will join the board of Klearcom. They were supported by Charlie Mundy. Synova was advised by Clearwater Ireland, 8Advisory, and Squire Patton Boggs.