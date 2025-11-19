Harris takes the reins at Finance

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Simon Harris is the new Minister for Finance after Paschal Donohoe resigned to take a senior role at the World Bank. You can follow all our coverage here, including details of the €410,000 per year role Donohoe is moving to.

The Health Insurance Authority (HIA) plans to increase the stamp duty levy attached to most private health insurance policies by about 10 per cent from April, to continue to fund a decades-old subsidy scheme for older and higher risk citizens with health coverage. Joe Brennan has the details.

It’s more than two months since the first inklings of trouble between the board of Dublin Airport operator DAA and chief executive Kenny Jacobs appeared in the public domain, yet the issue is still not resolved. In his column, John McManus looks at how Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has allowed a problem to become a much bigger issue.

It’s that time of year again and Christmas shopping is starting to ramp up. But how can you distinguish the real deals from the scams online? In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt shows how to avoid being taken for a ride.

Parking fees of €1.20 per hour are to be introduced on Wednesday at Stillorgan Village Shopping Centre in South Dublin, just in time for the busy Christmas shopping period. Ian Curran has the story.

ICS Mortgage’s parent company, Dilosk, has bought back some shares of a major UK investor and paid a maiden dividend last year, as its net profit rose by 80 per cent to €5.53 million. Joe Brennan reports.

Ireland’s advertising watchdog has upheld a complaint against an off-licence group that claimed in a “humorous and exaggerated” advertisement written by artificial intelligence (AI) that Buckfast Tonic Wine would leave consumers “feeling like they’re on top of the world”. Ian Curran has the story.

Gordon Deegan reports that plans by Manna Drones to retain a drone delivery hub for Coolmine Industrial Estate in Dublin 15 are facing local opposition. More than 90 submissions – with only a handful in favour of theretention application – have been lodged with Fingal County Council.

Greencore, the sandwiches and ready meals maker, said it had a strong performance in its most recent financial year, and said momentum had continued into its new financial year. As Ciara O’Brien reports, group revenue for the 52 weeks ended September 26th 2025 was up 7.7 per cent to £1.97 billion, driven by new business wins, volume growth, and inflation and pricing impacts, the group said.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that the Little Sisters of the Poor are seeking about €20 million from the sale of a nursing home in Raheny in Dublin 5, while a high profile site at Blackrock in south Dublin is on the block for around €6 million.

