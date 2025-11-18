Revenues and profits rise at Greencore as it increases volumes

Greencore said it sees momentum continuing into its 2026 financial year.

Greencore, the sandwiches and ready meals maker, said it had a strong performance in its most recent financial year, and said momentum had continued into its new financial year.

Group revenue for the 52 weeks ended September 26th 2025 was up 7.7 per cent to £1.97 billion, driven by new business wins, volume growth, and inflation and pricing impacts, the group said.

Operating profit was up almost 20 per cent to £101.1 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was £181.2 million, an 18 per cent rise. Pretax profit surged more than 29 per cent to £79.5 million.

Manufactured volume growth was 2.5 per cent, with underlying volume growth of 1.1 per cent beating the wider grocery market growth of 0.7 per cent.

An operational excellence programme yielded productivity gains of 4 per cent year on year. Greencore increased investment in its core business by 34 per cent year on year, reaching £43.4 million.

Greencore is proposing a dividend of 2.6 pence per share for the year.

“Greencore delivered an outstanding performance in FY25, which is a credit to our 13,300 colleagues and our partnership with customers and suppliers,” said Dalton Philips, Greencore chief executive.

“Momentum has continued into the new financial year and I’m excited for what’s to come in FY26, a year that also marks Greencore’s 100th year in business.”

Looking ahead, Greencore said the business was in a strong position. The company is also expecting to complete the acquisition of Bakkavor Group in early 2026 after it received clearance in principle from the UK competition watchdog to proceed with its £1.2 billion takeover.

“The Bakkavor acquisition brings two great businesses together and creates real value - for customers, consumers and our colleagues,” Mr Philips said. “We’re already collaborating closely with the Bakkavor team on integration planning and we look forward to bringing the businesses together in early 2026.”

As part of the deal, Greencore offered to sell its Bristol manufacturing plant that makes chilled sauces and soups, averting an in-depth, phase two investigation by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) into the proposed acquisition.