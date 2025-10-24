Sculpted by Aimee sees revenues grow by nearly half to €32.6 million

Aimee Connolly at her Sculpted by Aimee store on Grafton Street in Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Popular cosmetics brand Sculpted by Aimee saw its revenues grow by nearly half to €32.6 million in 2024 as rapid growth continues under businesswoman Aimee Connolly.

In back to back years of record revenues, Sculpted by Aimee grew revenue by 46 per cent from the €22.2 million in revenue it generated in 2023.

Ms Connolly set up the vegan, cruelty-free make-up brand in 2016 after saving €10,000 by working as a freelance make-up artist. The company has seen steady growth ever since and she now employs 91 people.

As well as revenue growth at the business, profits have widened. In 2023, the company saw €2.51 million in profit and last year, increased turnover helped Ms Connolly’s business secure a margin of €3.42 million. This brought lifetime profits at the company to €12.47 million.

The brand’s flagship Sculpted by Aimee store on Grafton Street opened in 2022, having operated as an online store before that. Since then, the business has opened stores in Kildare Village, in Belfast and London, with further placements secured in Brown Thomas and Selfridges department stores.

The company recorded a significant increase in employee numbers during the year, nearly doubling from 49 people in 2023 to 91 last year. Staff costs increased in line with the growth in employees, up 80 per cent in 2024 to €4.46 million from €2.5 million the previous year.

Directors’ remuneration increased marginally, from €200,000 in 2023 to €210,400 this past year.

Ms Connolly, who has also amassed a large following across various social media channels, was presented with the UCD Business Alumni of the Year award last week, and is in talks to US retailers with a view towards a westward expansion.

This follows a successful expansion into the UK market, which she told The Irish Times last year was her “biggest international market focus” at the time.

Sculpted by Aimee’s new UK-based business recorded a slight loss in an extended 2024 financial period of nearly £500, with costs of sales of nearly £214,300 ending slightly above its sales of £213,800.

Ms Connolly has been contacted for comment.