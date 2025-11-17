Dublin Airport operator fought back over greenwashing advertising complaint

Lynn Boylan's complaint argued that many people would not be aware that the emissions referred to in the advert did not include the colossal amounts of pollution generated by aircraft. Photograph: Barry Cronin for The Irish Times.

The operator of Dublin Airport hit back over complaints it tried to paint itself as environmentally friendly in a dispute over an advertising campaign about emissions.

DAA said a series of adverts were intended to reflect the importance of air travel to and from Ireland and were clear that any reference to reduced emissions related to the airports they operated and not flights.

Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan submitted a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland last year saying the phrase “halving airport emissions” was highly ambiguous.

In response, the DAA said the use of the phrase “airport emissions” provided a “degree of specificity” about what they were referring to.

It said both Dublin and Cork Airports had dramatically cut their own carbon footprint by using electric vehicles and by building a solar farm.

The complaint said the advertisement included an element of “puffery” suggesting a small cut in their emissions was going to “lift everyone’s future hopes even higher.”

“In the face of societal collapse, one company reducing a small subsection of its emissions is not cause for higher hopes in the future,” Ms Boylan’s complaint added.

Records released under environmental information access laws show DAA argued it was not fair to characterise the reductions achieved as “a small subsection of our emissions.”

“The targets are fully aligned with what is required under the National Climate Action Plan,” said their response. “Achieving these reductions requires a massive level of effort and investment across our operations and in infrastructure, facilities and processes.”

“Demand for air travel remains very high and passengers consistently ask that organisations like ours make progress on improving sustainability,” it said.

The complaint also argued that many people would not be aware that the emissions referred to in the advert did not include the colossal amounts of pollution generated by aircraft.

In their response, the airport authority said: “This ad does not ask the consumer to make any decisions or take any actions based on the information in [it].

“It is designed to impart some positive, high-level facts about the role of Dublin and Cork airports in Ireland, and the fact that we are taking actions to create more sustainable airports.”

DAA said the language used on emissions was correct and referred only to the ones over which they had “direct control.”

They argued ‘airport emissions’ was the correct term to use and that the ad “does not overstate the airport’s environmental efforts.”

It said the advertising made no claims about the aviation sector, flights, air travel nor was it linked to specific airlines.

The Advertising Standards Authority was not convinced by their arguments and said the wording should be revised for future use for a specific radio advert.

Asked about the records, a DAA spokesman said: “DAA takes its climate obligations very seriously and we fully respect the decision of the ASAI.

“Our intention was never for the radio advert to mislead or to underplay the impact of the aviation sector, but rather to highlight aspects of the tangible work that DAA is doing to reduce carbon emissions.”