Advisory panel created to support cross-Border business

The Enterprise train service is a key piece of infrastructure along the Dublin-Belfast economic corridor. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

A new cross-border advisory panel has been created to support an economic partnership aimed at developing economic collaboration in the Dublin-Belfast corridor.

The panel includes industry leaders across transport, construction, food and agriculture, and other key economic areas, with Keelings, Iarnród Éireann, National Broadband Ireland and Translink among those represented on it.

The advisors will feed into the ongoing work of the Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor (DBEC), a partnership that includes eight local authorities, universities and other stakeholders. Established in 2021, it covers the 100 miles between Dublin and Belfast, a region that is considered key in cross-border trade, and represents more than 2.2 million people. The organisation is tasked with highlighting opportunities and challenges facing businesses in the economic region, including skills and labour gaps, infrastructure needs and other similar challenges.

The new advisory panel will represent businesses of all sizes and engage with DBEC to help to shape its strategic direction. It covers a range of sectors, from transport, energy and offshore technology to construction, professional and financial services and food manufacturing.

“DBEC is delighted to announce this new advisory panel, which brings together leading private industry representatives,” said panel chair David Conway, chief executive of Louth County Council. “DBEC is committed to developing and showcasing all that this diverse region has to offer to businesses seeking to invest and grow, and the perspectives and expertise of our leading companies is key to that commitment.”

The first meeting was held in Dundalk, with the panel identifying industry priorities and agreeing a programme of work for the coming months. A second meeting is scheduled for Belfast early next year.

