Dublin 6 the most expensive Eircode with house prices at almost €800,000

A shot of Rathmines village in Dublin 6, which is the most expensive Eircode in the State, according to latest house price data from Geowox. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The median price paid for a home in Dublin 6 rose to almost €800,000 in the third quarter, making it the most expensive Eircode in the State. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details of the latest study of house prices by property firm Geowox.

Sticking with property, home rebuild costs have jumped by 7 per cent over the past 12 months, the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) has said. Ian Curran reports.

Ivan Yates media training controversy with various Fianna Fáil ministers shows why media must take conflicts of interest seriously, writes Hugh Linehan in his weekly column.

What went wrong with the real estate investment trust regime, set up here more than a decade ago, to allow people invest in property? Fiona Reddan looks for answers in her weekly Your Money feature. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In Q&A, a reader wonders about the tax implications of having an overstaying tenant living in the property that they bought as a family home. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

In an era of Trump tariffs, Eli Lilly’s plans for a new €2.6 billion plant in the Netherlands, is a positive for Ireland and the sector here, writes Cantillon.

In Me & My Money, singer and actor Susan McFadden says “life is too short not to spend your money. I mean, you can’t take it with you.” She spoke with Tony Clayton-Lea.

US fintech Fiserve employs hundreds of people in Ireland where it has an R&D facility and its European regional headquarters. So it’s share price slump last week is sure to have set alarm bells ringing at the IDA, writes Cantillon.

Cantillon also notes that the delivery of new jets from Boeing should turbocharge Ryanair’s growth over the next decade.

A new study shows share prices often drift slowly after bad earnings announcements, writes Stocktake.