‘I think life is too short not to spend your money; I mean, you can’t take it with you’

Singer and actor Susan McFadden stars in the lead role in the Christmas panto, Snow Queen, at The Helix, Dublin, from Friday, November 21st, until Wednesday, January 11th. www.thehelix.ie

Are you a saver or a spender?

I’m a bit of both. I’ll save up money, be delighted with myself, then find something to blow it all on, like a holiday!

What was the first job you received money for, and how much were you paid?

I think I was only about five years of age. I appeared on a TV show with an Elvis impersonator. I had to sway from side to side while he sang Wooden Heart. I got paid €10, which for a five-year-old in the 1980s was pretty epic.

Do you shop around for better value?

In person, no, as I find that too time-consuming. Besides, the fuel I’d burn driving around looking for bargains would just balance it out. But online, yes. I also love trying to find discount codes online.

What has been your most extravagant purchase, and how much did it cost?

A pair of Jimmy Choo shoes and a matching bag. I was in LA for the Grammys. Celtic Woman had been nominated, so we were all flown over for a few days. I got carried away in all the excitement and convinced myself I had to have these for the ceremony. I spent a total of $1,350. Clearly, this was years ago, before I had kids. I couldn’t imagine spending a fiver on myself now, let alone over a thousand dollars on shoes and a bag.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

My house. I bought it in 2015 before house prices went crazy, so it’s worth considerably more now than when I bought it.

Is there anything you regret spending money on?

No. I try not to dwell on money like that. I see money as something that goes into your account and back out, then back in and back out. Life is too short to think about that particular kind of regret, and I also think life is too short not to spend your money. I mean, you can’t take it with you.

Do you haggle over prices?

No, but my husband does. I am always mortified when he tries to haggle. His favourite question? “Is that the best you can do?”

Do you invest in shares and/or cryptocurrency?

No, but my husband does; he loves it. I don’t have a clue about all that stuff.

Do you have a retirement or pension plan?

It’s on the long finger, but I know I really do need to sort it out.

What was the last thing you bought, and was it good value for money?

A supermarket shop, and think it’s safe to say a big NO!

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Again, probably my house. I bought it on my own in 2015, so it was a struggle to get the deposit together. Luckily, I was on tour for a couple of years before buying it, so it was a lot easier to save. We were paid per diems while on the road, and when everyone else was out spending it on nice dinners and nights out, I would save every penny and eat all the free catering instead. It was worth it in the end.

Have you ever lost money?

I don’t like taking risks with money, so I’ve never really been in situations to lose it.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

I’m not a gambler, but I do like the 25-cent machines in the States. I was once in Las Vegas and, in a casino, I put a dollar into one of the machines and won €100. I cashed it immediately and bought dinner for me and a friend. Quit while you’re ahead!

What is your best habit when it comes to money? And your worst?

My best habit is when I’m earning a consistent weekly income (which doesn’t happen too often when you’re a singer), I’m great at putting a percentage of that aside for savings. My worst habit is when I come into a bit of money, I go straight to the Aer Lingus website to see where I can fly off to.

How much money do you have on you now?

I never carry cash any more. I always use my phone, which isn’t ideal if your battery dies!

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea