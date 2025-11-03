Property prices in Dublin 6 now almost €800,000, survey shows

Within the capital, Dublin 6, which includes Rathmines, Ranelagh and Rathgar, recorded the highest median sales price of €789,000. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The median price paid for a home in Dublin 6 rose to almost €800,000 in the third quarter, making it the most expensive Eircode in the State.

According to property firm Geowox’s latest report on the market here, the median (or middle value) price paid for a home nationally between July and September this year was €385,000, a €30,000 increase on the same three-month period last year.

Of the top 25 urban centres, Dublin city was the most expensive with a median price of €568,000, while Longford was the most affordable at €240,000.

Within the capital, Dublin 6, which includes Rathmines, Ranelagh and Rathgar, recorded the highest median sales price of €789,000 – up 23 per cent year on year.

This was followed by Dublin 14 (€755,000); Dublin 6W (€739,000) and Dublin 4 (€685,000).

Dublin 10, which recorded a median sales price of €330,000, was the most affordable Dublin Eircode.

Geowox said it uses median prices instead of average prices because “the median is less sensitive to outlier distortion”.

The group’s latest report indicated that sales prices in the Republic rose by 8.5 per cent in annual terms in the third quarter.

Despite the increase in prices, the volume of sales fell. A total of 14,033 homes were sold in the third quarter, down almost 5 per cent on the same three-month period in 2024.

Apartment sales experienced the sharpest fall, declining by 15.8 per cent to just over 2,099 while house sales were down 2.7 per cent at 11,934.

The report noted that the typical price paid for a new home nationally was €441,000, up 5 per cent year on year, and is nearly 25 per cent more expensive than the typical existing home.

Apartments and houses rose to €325,000 (up 6.7 per cent) and €395,000 (up 8.2 per cent) respectively.

Geowox’s report indicated that homes with high energy ratings (A-B) commanded a 26.4 per cent premium.

The company’s head of data, Marco Giardina, said: “Median prices are steadily rising, while energy-efficient and new homes continue to command hefty premiums.”

According to the Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) latest Residential Property Price Index, house prices rose by 7.4 per cent in the 12 months to August while the average price paid for a home nationally was €423,000.