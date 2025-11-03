Dublin hotel potential fire danger after original construction issues discovered

Aragon Hospitality Ltd, which holds a 35-year lease on the Aspect Hotel Park West in the west of the city, has brought Commercial Court proceedings against Marblegate Ltd, landlord of a Dublin hotel. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

The operators of a Dublin hotel where serious fire safety issues have been discovered are suing the landlord and seeking an order for the carrying out of certain remedial works which are estimated to cost €4.28 million.

Aragon Hospitality Ltd, which holds a 35-year lease on the Aspect Hotel Park West in the west of the city, has brought Commercial Court proceedings against Marblegate Ltd, landlord of the hotel.

Dublin Fire Brigade has a served notice stating it is a potentially dangerous building.

In an sworn statement seeking entry of the case to the list, James Murphy, a director of Aragon, said the hotel has successfully traded for almost two decades and was unaware of any reason for concern until Dublin Fire Brigade last year carried out inspections involving opening-up works.

Issues were identified relating to the composition of oriented strandboard (OSB) which was used in the original construction in flooring and walls.

Fire risk assessment reports were prepared by consultants which identified a number of serious issues stemming from the original construction of the hotel.

Last May, Dublin Fire Brigade served Aragon with a fire safety notice which identified the hotel as a “potentially dangerous building”, Mr Murphy said. Those notices are now subject of a District Court appeal due to take place early next year.

Since discussions about the situation have been ongoing since January 2024, Aragon has implemented a number of operational measures “to ensure the highest standard of safety is maintained” at the hotel, he said.

These include increases to the number of staff being available in the event of evacuation and further fire training for staff.

Mr Murphy said the dispute between Aragon and the defendant has been referred to arbitration but that is separate from the claim the company is now bringing and it cannot be dealt with in the context of an arbitral dispute.

The defendant has brought its own proceedings against Aragon seeking judgment of nearly €800,000 over unpaid rent. Aragon said in order to mitigate its loss, it had withheld rent since September 2024.

On Monday, Mr Justice Mark Sanfey admitted the proceedings to the fast track commercial list on the application of Niall Buckley SC, for Aragon. The judge was satisfied with the explanation on behalf of Aragon for the delay in bringing the proceedings.

Micheál O’Connell SC, for Marblegate, said they were not objecting to entry of the case to the commercial list but there was a concern over as the arbitration is to commence.