ECB keeps rates unchanged while warning of uncertain impact from tariffs

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde. The ECB has kept interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive month. Photograph: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images

The European Central Bank (ECB) has kept interest rates unchanged for a third consecutive meeting as it weighs up the outlook for inflation and the still uncertain fallout from US trade tariffs.

With the inflation hovering at close to the bank’s target rate of 2 per cent, the ECB’s governing council kept its key deposit rate at 2 per cent, a move that had been widely anticipated.

After eight straight rate cuts, the bank now appears to have moved into a holding pattern.

With separate figures indicating that the euro zone grew more than anticipated in the third quarter, the bank said the economy was continuing to grow despite the challenging global environment.

“The robust labour market, solid private sector balance sheets and the governing council’s past interest rate cuts remain important sources of resilience,” it said.

However, it warned the outlook was still uncertain, “owing particularly to ongoing global trade disputes and geopolitical tensions”.

Attention will now switch to ECB president Christine Lagarde’s post-meeting press conference.

Separate figures from Eurostat on Thursday showed the euro zone economy expanded more than anticipated in the third quarter, displaying resilience to higher US tariffs with France recording its strongest growth in more than two years.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in July, August and September rose 0.2 per cent from the previous three months, up from 0.1 per cent in the second.

France was the main reason behind the positive surprise, reporting a jump of 0.5 per cent in output thanks to trade and domestic demand.

Germany, the region’s largest economy, joined Italy in stagnation with both narrowly avoiding recessions. Data a day earlier showed another strong quarter for Spain, a persistent outperformer.

Ireland’s GDP contracted marginally - by 0.1 per cent - as multinational exports to the US slowed after accelerating in the early part of the year.

The numbers, which arrived just hours before the ECB’s rate decision, suggest the 20-nation bloc is coping well with the tariff turmoil unleashed by Donald Trump.