Staff notified that two Dunnes Stores grocery locations in Dublin will close this month

Staff at two Dunnes Stores grocery store locations in Dublin have been told their shops will close this month.

The news comes a week after staff at another Dunnes Stores grocery location on West Street in Drogheda, will shut its doors for the last time in over 50 years at the end of the month.

One of the Dublin stores effected will be the smaller groceries shop in Cornelscourt Village which will close this weekend. The larger store in the Cornelscourt Shopping Centre on the Bray Rd is not expected to be affected.

The other location affected will be one of Dunnes Stores locations in the Ilac Centre in the City Centre. The Irish Times understands that the store will not close, instead the grocery portion will be shuttered on the 31st of October.

Staff at the two stores were notified that they would relocated to other Dunnes Stores.

As many as 27 staff are to be affected when the store on West Street in Drogheda closes its doors.

Are plug-in hybrids just as polluting as petrol cars? Listen | 28:18

Most of the staff at the West Street store have up to 20 years service and were said to be “shocked and disappointed” with the news which was relayed to them by management this past week.

Similarly to the Dublin locations, staff believe they will redeployed to nearby stores in Louth. It is understood that trade union Mandate are in talks with its staff at the affected locations.

Dunnes Stores and the Ilac Centre have been contacted for comment.

The closures come after accounts filed by the the Northern Irish arm of Dunnes Stores in September reveal the retail chain enjoyed a 44 per cent bounce in profits last year.

Dunnes Stores (Bangor) made a profit of £14.1 million (€16 million) in the year to the end of December, which was up from £9.8 million in 2023. The performance represents further growth in the company’s bottom line, with profits up from £2.6 million in 2022.

The figures for the Northern Ireland entity offer the only window into Dunnes Stores’ financial performance due to the parent entity for the Dunnes Stores group not being obliged to file accounts due to its structure.