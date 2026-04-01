Prime headquarter office on Harcourt Terrace seeks new tenant

Having changed hands twice since 2015, the offices at 6-7 Harcourt Terrace, an imposing four-storey over-basement Palladian-style building in Dublin’s central business district are seeking a new occupier.

The property, which served up until December 2024 as the headquarters of BKD (Burke-Kennedy Doyle) Architects, is being offered to let through agent BDM Property on behalf of owners, Integrity 360 co-founder Eoin Goulding and ATA chief executive Peter Cosgrove.

The pair acquired the building for about €3.8 million in 2024 after it was put up for sale as part of the wider disposal by receivers Grant Thornton of 11 Dublin investment properties owned by developer Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE).

Extending to a net internal area of 818sq m (8,805sq ft), the subject property is currently undergoing a substantial redevelopment with a view to creating a highly sustainable office building behind its original 1830s façade.

Upon completion of these works, the property will have an A3 BER rating and include a range of energy-efficient features such as PV panels, high-performance insulation, an air source heat pump and 100 per cent LED lighting with motion sensors. The property also has ample car parking with two electric vehicle (EV) charge points.

Situated just off Adelaide Road and the Grand Canal, 6-7 Harcourt Terrace is located within walking distance of St Stephen’s Green and the Luas green line stops at Charlemont and Harcourt Street. The property is surrounded by several multinational occupiers including EY, Deloitte and Amazon.

Cathal Kelly of BDM Property says: “With its focus on sustainability, accessibility and high-quality design, this building is ideally suited to occupiers seeking a modern, future-proofed workspace. Given the shortage of similar sustainable options in the market, we expect strong levels of demand.”