National Hurling League finals: Laois overpower Kerry to claim Division 2 title

Aaron Dunphy scored 0-11 for Laois in the NHL Division 2 final against Kerry. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

Home comforts proved vital as Laois, Wicklow and Sligo landed National Hurling League titles on Saturday afternoon.

Laois proved much too strong for Kerry in the Division 2 decider at O’Moore Park, where two early goals laid the foundations for a 3-18 to 0-13 win.

In the second minute, Mossy Keyes left the Kerry defence for dead before blasting powerfully past Conor Bohane.

And Kerry were still reeling from the first green flag when Laois added a second just four minutes later.

Cillian Dunne picked up possession when a Padraig Delany free dropped invitingly. Before anyone else had reacted, Dunne had rifled home.

Laois were 2-11 to 0-8 ahead at half-time, and points by Cody Comerford and Aaron Dunphy began the second period in a similar fashion.

Fiachra C Fennell bagged a third goal six minutes into the second half, his shot falling short and catching out Bohane.

Dunphy clipped over 11 points for Laois, who begin their Joe McDonagh Cup campaign in three weeks’ time against Carlow while Kerry have much to ponder ahead of a Christy Ring Cup clash with Meath in a fortnight.

In Aughrim, a Seanie Germaine hat-trick saw Wicklow return from the brink to stun Donegal in the Division 3 final, winning 3-16 to 2-18 after two goals in added time.

Donegal, inspired by the excellent Liam Óg McKinney, who scored 1-10, had been in control throughout, Gavin Browne helping the visitors to a 1-11 to 0-9 half-time lead.

Although Germaine offered a 40th-minute goal in reply to Gavin Browne’s earlier strike, Donegal still held a five-point lead at 68 minutes.

As the clock ticked towards the red, Germaine shot home what appeared to be a consolation goal, but with less than 30 seconds left in injury time the Kiltegan man plundered the winning goal – a hopeful ball into the mixer caused a scramble and Germaine, somehow, struck gold.

And at Markievicz Park, Sligo overcame Longford 2-21 to 4-12 to take the Division 4 title.

Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch opened Sligo’s goal account on 26 minutes, moments before Cathal Mullane’s green-flag reply for Longford, while Andrew Kilcullen provided 1-8 for the victors.

Sligo, who entered the second half two points to the good – 1-7 to 1-5, were made sweat a little in the dying moments when Reuben Murray netted for Longford in added time before Michael Mulcahy struck his second goal of the game, but the Yeats County men had already done enough – just about.

Results

Division 2 final: Laois 3-18 Kerry 0-13

Division 3 final: Wicklow 3-16 Donegal 2-18

Division 4 final: Sligo 2-21 Longford 4-12