Ploughing, Ryder Cup and Electric Picnic lead to consumer spending surge

The Ryder Cup was one of the big sporting events in September. Photograph: ©INPHO/Matthew Harris

The National Ploughing Championships, the Ryder Cup, and Electric Picnic all contributed to a 10 per cent increase in spending last month compared with the same period last year, according to data from AIB.

The latest “spend trend” from the bank shows the biggest selling days of the year for tourism and exhibits occurred on September 16th and 17th as people flocked to Screggan, Co Offaly, for the ploughing.

Ticket sales were led by people from Cork, Tipperary, Galway, Limerick and Offaly at the annual event, which is the largest of its kind in the world.

The data was compiled from 75 million card transactions carried out by AIB customers in store and online during September.

September was also a significant month for golf fans. At the start of the month, Rory McIlroy won the Irish Open at The K Club before going on to join Shane Lowry and the rest of Team Europe at the Ryder Cup for their historic win in New York.

That success coincided with a 10 per cent increase in spending at golf clubs and courses, year-on-year.

Overall spend on cards increased by 10 per cent year on year in September. Spend on groceries increased by 3 per cent, with an average transaction size of €24.57.

Spend on entertainment increased 18 per cent in the 12 months to September, and 7 per cent month-on-month.

There was a significant increase in ticket sales, up 45 per cent year-on-year. The highest spending day of the year so far for ticket transactions was September 3rd when tickets went on sale for Electric Picnic 2026.

Spend in cinemas increased by 19 per cent year on year, with the release of The Conjuring: Last Rites, One Battle After Another, and Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

Meanwhile, with the summer season coming to a close, hospitality spend decreased. Spend in hotels fell by 22 per cent in the month, while spend in pubs fell by 26 per cent month-on-month and 17 per cent year-on-year.

While spend in restaurants was up 6 per cent over 12 months, it fell by 14 per cent month-on-month. The biggest decreases were in Kerry (20 per cent), Wexford, and Donegal (both 19 per cent).

It was a good month for spend on digital games, which increased by 25 per cent year-on-year. Electronic spend increased 20 per cent, likely driven by back to school and college spend. Spend on clothing fell 6 per cent month-on-month and spend in department stores fell by 3 per cent.

Adrian Moynihan, head of consumer at AIB, said: “September is a busy month as people return from holidays and have that back to school feeling.

“The significant increase in ticket sales demonstrates the appetite among people in Ireland for music and culture, with sales for Electric Picnic leading to the highest ticket spending day of the year so far.”