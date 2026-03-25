Diageo get planning permission to double capacity at Kildare brewery

Diageo’s Littleconnell brewery in Kildare is to double its capacity following the granting of planning permission.

Kildare Co Council has granted planning permission to plans by Guinness producer, Diageo to double the brewing capacity at its brewery at Littleconnell, Co Kildare.

The extra investment, estimated at €259 million, will generate 800 to 1,000 jobs during the construction phase and the plan to double the brewery capacity at the site will bring Diageo’s overall investment to an estimated €459 million.

There was no third party objection lodged against the planning application.

“We welcome the decision by Kildare County Council to grant planning permission for the planned expansion of our Littleconnell brewery in County Kildare, marking an important milestone for the project,” A Diageo spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The new plans for the 40 acre site at the IDA Newbridge Business and Technology Park at Littleconnell will include a 9,333 square metre “Brewery 2″ building.

Construction work at the brewery at the site has been continuing since June 2024 and the proposed expansion will more than double the brewery’s capacity to 4.5 million hectolitres. Brewing at “Brewery 1″ is on schedule to commence this year.

Diageo had already earmarked the Co Kildare brewery as a production hub for Diageo lager and ales including Rockshore, Harp, Hop House 13, Smithwick’s, Kilkenny and Carlsberg.

The planned doubling of capacity will now result in the plant becoming a production hub for Guinness and Guinness 0.0 growth in emerging markets.

A planning report by John Spain & Associates said that “the proposed works will increase brewing capacity on site for Diageo’s alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as stouts including Guinness and Guinness 0.0”.

St James Gate in Dublin is currently the only Diageo site in the world where Guinness 0.0 is brewed while Guinness is brewed in many locations.

St James’s Gate will continue to brew for its largest and most established markets, including Ireland, the UK and the US.

The John Spain report said that “the proposed development will make efficient use of the site within the existing IDA Newbridge Business and Technology Park (Littleconnell) and is appropriately zoned with an overall objective to provide for and improve industrial and warehousing development”.

A separate report by Malone O’Regan Environmental lodged with the planning application said that the proposed development would “also result in a significant step forward in Diageo’s commitment to sustainable brewing, as it will set an industry gold standard for energy and water efficiency”.

The report states when operational the proposed development will employ 70 “and will deliver long-term economic and employment benefits to the region”.