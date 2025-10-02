Galetech to create 65 jobs

Galetech co-founders Herman Busschots and Darren Sherry. The group plans to create 65 jobs.

Green energy group Galetech will create 65 jobs over the next three years as it bids to double in size.

The Cavan-based company is working on wind, solar and electricity storage projects as it expands into the UK, Africa and Australia.

Galetech plans to boost its workforce by 65 to 215 with the aid of State development agency, Enterprise Ireland, to support this expansion, the company said on Thursday.

The group is working the development of hydrogen storage and e-fuels, synthetic replacements to oil and gas produced using water, carbon dioxide and renewable energy.

Galetech hopes to establish an e-fuel pilot plant in the Republic as it expects growing demand from air travel in particular, as the EU seeks ways to cut aviation greenhouse gas emissions.

Growing businesses in Africa, Australia, and particularly the UK, where policy supports renewables investment, will be central to its expansion plans, the company noted.

Should we put more money into Irish soccer? Listen | 43:43

Darren Sherry, chief executive of Galetech said it was essential that the Republic invested in emerging energy technologies to add value to what its produced here, rather than simply exporting power.

“This is the biggest opportunity for the green economy, particularly if we can develop solutions for difficult to decarbonise sectors such as aviation,” he argued.

“Our goal is to double the size of Galetech Group through this business expansion.”

Mr Sherry added that with Enterprise Ireland’s backing the group would create 65 new “high-value” jobs over the next three years.

Niamh Smyth, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, a Cavan-Monaghan TD, welcomed the company’s move to create new jobs in the region.

[ Galetech Group buys 50% of wind turbine repair specialist firm BTSOpens in new window ]

Mark Cristal, Enterprise Ireland’s head of sustainability, declared that companies such as Galetech were developing solutions for global energy challenges while boosting regional growth.

“We will continue to work closely with Galetech Group as an Enterprise Ireland client company to support them as they continue to grow their global footprint,” he pledged.

Galetech employs 150 people in providing technical advice, project management, maintenance and other services to wind, solar and energy storage firms.

The company recently announced that it had bought 50 per cent of wind turbine repair specialist, Blade Technical Services (BTS).