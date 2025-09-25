Business

Galetech Group buys 50% of wind turbine repair specialist firm BTS

Deal, which involves father and son, boosts Co Cavan group’s operations division

Herman Busschots, director of Galetech Group, Koen Busschots, managing director of BTS, and Darren Sherry, CEO of Galetech Group, at Galetech Group’s headquarters in Co Cavan
Barry O'Halloran
Thu Sept 25 2025 - 00:01

Green energy business Galetech Group has bought 50 per cent of wind turbine repair specialist, Blade Technical Services (BTS), the company confirmed on Tuesday.

Co Cavan-based Galetech employs 130 people in providing technical advice, project management, maintenance and other services to wind, solar and energy storage firms.

The company said on Tuesday that it has bought 50 per cent of BTS, which repairs and maintains wind turbines used to generate electricity.

The deal is the latest expansion of Galetech’s operations division, which services clients across Ireland and Britain, the firm added.

It also involves father and son, Herman and Koen Busschots. Herman is a shareholder in Galetech while his son Koen founded BTS and is its managing director.

Founded in 2014, BTS inspects wind turbine blades as well as repairing and maintaining equipment for wind farm clients.

Galetech noted that its acquisition was recognised for its technical standards and safety performance.

Koen Busschotts predicted that joining the larger group would give BTS the scale to do more “without losing the quality that our clients value”.

He added that with Galetech’s backing the company could strengthen quality assurance and continue to focus on safety.

Darren Sherry, chief executive of Galetech, explained that the group’s strategy was to consolidate renewable energy services businesses into its operations division.

He noted that buying 50 per cent of BTS was the latest step in that direction.

“BTS’s expertise in blade services and statutory inspections is an excellent complement to our existing operations,” said Mr Sherry.

The other businesses in that division include Optigear, which maintains and services the gear boxes that connect turbines to the generators and help convert wind energy to electricity, Optinergy, a wind farm operator and maintainer and Adamas, which also works on repair and maintenance.

Galetech was founded in 2002.

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas
