Kingspan considers potential IPO of ADVNSYS unit

Insulation specialist Kingspan is considering floating its advanced building systems business ADVNSYS, allowing it to capitalise on the growing demand for data centres.

But the company said it would remain a “strong shareholder of ADVNSYS” after any potential IPO.

ADVNSYS provides bespoke critical infrastructure, mainly focusing on data centres, ventilation and daylighting. Its target market is currently undergoing a surge in growth as the rapid development of artificial intelligence fuels demand for data centres.

“A prospective IPO (initial public offering) has the potential to unlock meaningful value for Kingspan’s shareholders in highly rated technology and data centre capital markets,” Kingspan said in a statement. “It would give ADVNSYS a valuable sector profile in its own right, appealing to its customers and other stakeholders.”

Kingspan said if the IPO goes ahead, it would retain a stake in the company and continue to consolidate its revenues and earnings.