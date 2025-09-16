DAA and Jacobs agree exit package of close to €1m, pending ministerial approval

DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs has agreed an exit package with the board of the State-owned operator of Dublin and Cork airports. Photograph: RollingNews.ie

DAA’s board has reached a deal with chief executive, Kenny Jacobs, that would see him leave the airport operator by mutual agreement with an exit package of close to €1 million, The Irish Times has established.

The deal, reached after weeks of mediation between both sides following the emergence of a serious rift, will need to be ratified by Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers, sources said.

This is likely to take some days, they added.

A spokeswoman for DAA declined to comment, while Mr Jacobs did not respond to a request for comment. Minister O’Brien was not available for comment.

The accord follows a period of tension in recent months between Mr Jacobs and wider board, chaired by Basil Geoghegan, and intense board scrutiny of his management style.

Mr Jacobs (51), a former Ryanair executive, took charge of DAA at the start of 2023, succeeding Dalton Philips, who left to become CEO of sandwich maker Greencore.

While Mr Jacobs was the subject of two protected disclosure complaints by DAA staff members in relation to dignity-at-work matters, it is understood that the allegations were not upheld after being examined by senior counsel.

Still, tensions between Mr Jacobs and the board have persisted, leading to both sides engaging lawyers and industrial relations veteran Kieran Mulvey being called on to act as mediator earlier this month.

The matter had also been brought to the attention of senior Government figures amid concerns that it could affect the group as it faces challenges in efforts to advance a complex, €2.4 billion infrastructure plan, ease limits on night flights, and navigate litigation over a 32 million annual passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

It is likely that DAA will appoint an interim CEO from within the group, as it searches for a permanent replacement.

Senior executives include: Peter Dunne, who was hired as chief financial officer last year from United Oil & Gas; CEO of DAA International Nick Cole; CEO of Aer Rianta International Ray Hernan; and chief commercial and development officer Vincent Harrison.

Others who might be considered are: chief governance and compliance officer Miriam Ryan; Dublin Airport managing director Gary McLean; John Brennan, head of the group’s digital and innovation hub; chief people officer Siobhán Griffin; and Niall McCarthy MD of Cork Airport.