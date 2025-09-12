Mick Bailey’s Bovale plans 530 apartments in Swords complex

In its first application to Fingal County Council in seven years, Bovale wants to build 530 apartments in Swords. Photograph: Alan Betson

Mick Bailey’s Bovale Developments is to lodge plans in the coming days for a 530 home in Swords, north county Dublin.

The developer is looking permission for 530 apartments and a creche across four blocks at Barrysparks and Crowscastle, Swords in the Large Scale Residential Development application which will be lodged with Fingal County Council.

Three of the four blocks in what is being called the Barrysparks LRD will rise to nine storeys with the fourth rising to seven storeys.

The scheme comprises 244 one-bed apartments, 235 two-bed units and 51 three-bed apartments and will have a gross floor area of 49,210 sq metres.

The three nine-storey apartment blocks will accommodate 210 apartments, 138 apartments and 108 apartments respectively while the seven-storey block will house 74 apartments.

The statutory planning notice states that Bovale Developments Unlimited Company is seeking a 10-year planning permission for the site, which is bounded by Lakeshore Drive, Drynam Rd and the Holywell Distributor Rd to the south.

The site is close to Dublin Airport with quick access to the national road network on the M50 and the M1.

Planning records show that the Swords proposal is Bovale’s first planning application with Fingal County Council in seven years.

The sale of a large land bank near the M50 motorway for €44.6 million in February has given Bpvale additional funding for development. The 91.4-acre site, known as the Dublin Central Logistics Park, was sold to three buyers, among them the Central Bank.

Bovale has long had a landholding at Barrysparks. As far as 2016, it was making a submission to Fingal County Council concerning the zoning of its then 49.5 acre site there.

The latest application comes 10 months after Mr Bailey – who turns 72 next month – returned as a director to Bovale Developments UC.

Mr Bailey, along with his brother Tom, had been disqualified from acting as a company director in 2013 by the High Court after it found they were guilty of “particularly serious” misconduct and fraud. Ms Justice Mary Finlay Geoghegan referred to the brothers’ “systematic falsification” of books of account and a €6 million understatement of their gross remuneration over two years in the 1990s.

The brothers set up Bovale in the early 1980s, going on to rank among the biggest landowners in the State.

Bovale Developments UC is not required to file annual accounts due to its unlimited status though its auditor’s report for 2023 stated that the group recorded a loss that year.