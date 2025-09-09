Government spending ‘unsustainable’, says watchdog

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Government spending is accelerating at an unsustainable rate, and overruns in day today spending are likely to top €2.5 billion by year end, the budgetary watchdog has warned in its pre-budget submission. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Sticking with the upcoming budget, Fiona Reddan talks to tax specialists about what we can expect to see with the limited resources available to Paschal Donohoe and Jack Chambers.

One of the targets inevitably will again be housing. But a new survey finds that all sectors of the construction industry reported a slowdown in August for the first time in 18 months, writes Hugh Dooley on what is an almost universally gloomy assessment of the sector.

Businesses across Ireland are leaving themselves exposed to financial disaster by failing to properly insure their premises, according to an industry expert, who says that nine out of 10 commercial premises are underinsured.

Gordon Deegan reports on Keith Craddock’s Red Rock Donnybrook Ltd which has come back with another plan for the Circle K site in Donnybrook. This time he is seeking consent to build a seven-storey aparthotel on a site that has thus far proved contentious.

In his column, Hugh Linehan looks at two rows dividing the UK – on Palestine and transgenderism – in which high profile Irish artists have become very involved and wonders at each cause decrying its own censorship while ignoring or disparaging the similar claims of the other.

And in Q&A, we look at a reader who has worked in Ireland for many years, is returning to the UK in retirement with pensions from both countries, who wants to know where she should pay tax.

Another reader’s sister wants to buy him out of the family home they inherited some years ago but which has risen significantly in value in the meantime. He has no issue with doing the deal but wants to get a better fix on his tax liability.

Thirteen partnerships between business and the arts were recognised on Monday at the annual Business to Arts Awards 2025, with nominees having invested €3.6 million in cash and in-kind investment into the cultural sector over the past year, writes Hugh Dooley.

Finally, credit servicing firm Pepper Advantage Ireland has announced a variable rate mortgage cut for its 10,000 customers. The company said the latest rate adjustments, ranging from 0.15 of a percentage point to half a point, reflect ongoing changes in the interest rate environment. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

