Spending overrun likely to top €2.5bn this year, watchdog warns

Government spending is accelerating at an unsustainable rate, and overruns in day today spending are likely to top €2.5 billion by year end, the budgetary watchdog has warned.

In a prebudget statement the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) said spending overruns were more broad-based this year than in the previous years, with expenditure across education, children and justice already up by 7.5 per cent against a targeted increase of 2.5 per cent.

Health spending has also been rising faster than planned, up 5.8 per cent relative to a planned Budget 2025 growth rate of 4.1 per cent, it said.

The watchdog noted that the Government’s midyear upward revision to spending of €3.3 billion, announced in the recent summer economic statement, was larger than the total package of spending increases set out in the Budget 2025.

The council also took aim at the proposed €9.4 billion spending package earmarked for next month’s budget, claiming it will put additional financial resources “into an economy that doesn’t need it”.

“With a strong economy, it would be sensible for budgetary policy to be subtracting from demand in the economy in 2026,” it said.

The Government has said there will be no one-off cost-of-living packages this year, although Ministers are likely to come under pressure on this issue as budget day approaches.

Ifac chairman Seamus Coffey said the council was advocating a smaller budgetary package than currently planned “as the Irish economy does not need additional support”.

He said the Government was pursuing procyclical budgetary policies that would limit its ability to respond to future financial crises while adding to domestic price pressures.

“Budgetary policy should be less generous when the economy is performing well,” he said.

Mr Coffey said Ireland, unlike most of its EU counterparts, had yet to outline a medium-term plan for spending. “We still are kind of flying blind ... when it comes to what the Government intends to do with public spending and tax policy over the duration of its term,” he said.

The Government needed to prioritise, Mr Coffey said. “Doing more in one area (for example capital spending), means doing less in another area (day-to-day spending and tax cuts),” he said.

If the key priority of the Government was to address a lack of infrastructure, then it should prioritise investment over tax cuts and rapid current spending increases, he added.

In its report, the council noted that the Government had yet to set out any fiscal rule or fiscal framework and therefore “had set no limit for what it sees as a sustainable pace of net spending growth”.

It also highlighted the Government’s increasing reliance on corporation tax receipts. It warned that without excess corporation tax, the Government would be spending €8 billion more than it collects in revenues this year.

“This underlying deficit has been getting consistently worse since 2022, and it is expected to deteriorate further next year,” it said.

The latest exchequer returns data, published last week, pointed to sharp decline in receipts from the business tax in August. The Department of Finance blamed the drop on statistical base effects following an “exceptionally” strong August last year.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the figures “provided a reminder of the vulnerability in our corporation tax base”.