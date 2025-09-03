Is it too late to start a pension at 45? It’s never too late, experts say. With pension auto-enrolment just four months away, starting a pension now before your hand is forced could leave you better off, writes Joanne Hunt.

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Over one in three Irish women have no retirement savings at all, according to a new pensions survey. The figure for men is one in four.

And for those who are investing in a pension fund, the average gender gap in savings at the age of 55 is 43 per cent, with men’s average pension pot of €144,716 comparing to an average of 82,674 for a woman at the same age.

The survey of 1,000 adults across the State was commissioned by Ask Acorn, a network of more than 100 financial advisers. Dominic Coyle has the details

The company behind the British and Irish Lions made a less-than-expected loss last year as its coffers were boosted by a number of commercial deals.

British and Irish Lions DAC, which is engaged in the promotion of rugby union and organising Lions tours to the southern hemisphere every four years, made a loss of £383,706 (€440,763) in the year to the end of September 2024, its accounts show. Colin Gleeson reports.

Ireland’s services sector is seeing a continued slowdown in growth, with employee headcounts falling at the fastest rate in nearly five years, the latest AIB purchasing managers index (PMI) shows.

Services business activity index fell from 50.9 to 50.6 in August, marking the slowest pace of growth in 18 months.

Irish services sector underperformed its direct comparisons in the euro zone, US and UK, which respectively measured 50.7, 55.4 and 53.6. Hugh Dooley reports

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) will be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of a large residence and site adjacent to UCD’s Belfield campus in south Dublin.

Guiding at a price of €10 million through agent Avison Young, the property comprises St Brigid’s Novitiate, a 35-bedroom property of 2,917.68sq m (31,405 sq ft) on a mature site of 1.416 hectares (3.5 acres) on Roebuck Road in Clonskeagh. Ronald Quinlan reports.

You could be forgiven for thinking that the Government’s foot dragging on the cost of food is due to concerns about what might emerge from a deep dive into the food chain in terms of vested interests and illegal practices.

The potential for embarrassment is high; Irish whiskey made with non-Irish grain, the use of genetically modified imported products to displace domestic producers and various other – as yet -unsubstantiated gripes from the farming lobby.

Worse still is the expectation that they might be expected to do something about it. Every rural TD’s nightmare, writes John McManus in his Wednesday column.

Why is the delivery of vital infrastructure so slow in Ireland? Listen | 44:53

Is it too late to start a pension at 45? It’s never too late, experts say. With pension auto-enrolment just four months away, starting a pension now before your hand is forced could leave you better off.

“Age 45 is definitely not too late,” says Kristen Foran, national sales director of Zurich Life.

“The State pension right now is about €15,000 a year, so the question is, could you live on that if you were to retire tomorrow? Most of us couldn’t.”

How much extra will you need? The answer is, writes Joanne Hunt in Money Matters, more than in the past. Being a so-called old age pensioner isn’t what it used to be.

The Beckett Building on Dublin’s East Wall Road has returned to the market following the collapse in recent weeks of a deal to sell the North Docks office block.

Having first been offered for sale on behalf of receivers John Boland and Nicholas O’Dwyer of Grant Thornton in May 2024 at an already heavily discounted guide price of €35 million, the building was on the verge of being acquired by London-based Roundstone Capital. The proposed transaction, which was in advanced legals, fell through in late August however, writes Ronald Quinlan.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.