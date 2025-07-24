Business

ECB holds rates as Trump tariff talks go to the wire

US president Donald Trump has threatened to triple a basic tariff on imports from the EU to 30 per cent if Brussels does not cut a deal by August 1st

European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde.
European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde.
Joe Brennan
Thu Jul 24 2025 - 13:15

The European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged on Thursday, after cutting official borrowing costs eight times over the past 13 months, as the governing council awaits an outcome of EU trade talks with the Trump administration and the implications for inflation.

The ECB kept its key deposit rate at 2 per cent, as was widely expected by economists and financial markets. However, economists generally expect the governing council to reduce official rates by a quarter of a percentage point in September as inflation hovers around the ECB’s 2 per cent target.

The bank’s main lending rate, to which ECB tracker mortgage are linked, remains at 2.15 per cent.

“Domestic price pressures have continued to ease, with wages growing more slowly,” the ECB said in a statement. “At the same time, the environment remains exceptionally uncertain, especially because of trade disputes.”

READ MORE

We need to confront the reality that the housing shortage can’t be solved

What did the summer economic statement really tell us about Budget 2026?

Search-and-rescue hangar approved for Weston Airport

Tesla is set to report earnings – who cares?

US president Donald Trump has threatened to triple a basic tariff on imports from the EU to 30 per cent if Brussels does not cut a deal by August 1st, casting a cloud over the future of transatlantic trade. Negotiators from the EU are currently said to be edging towards accepting US import tariffs of 15 per cent as the price of an accord. However, it is expected that discussions will end up going to the wire.

The ECB cut its deposit rate from 4 per cent to 2 per cent between June 2024 and last month, following a flurry of rate hikes over the previous two years to rein in inflation.

The rapid reduction in rates has come as euro zone inflation has fallen back to the ECB’s 2 per cent target, as of June, from a peak of 10.6 per cent seen in late 2022. Officials at the central bank expect consumer price growth to even out at 2 per cent for the whole year, too.

“The governing council is determined to ensure that inflation stabilises at its 2 per cent target in the medium term,” the ECB said.

“It will follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach to determining the appropriate monetary policy stance.”

The bank said that future interest rate decisions will be based on its assessment of the inflation outlook and the risks surrounding it. “The governing council is not pre-committing to a particular rate path,” it reiterated.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan is Markets Correspondent of The Irish Times

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning