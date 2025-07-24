ECB holds rates as Trump tariff talks go to the wire

The European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged on Thursday, after cutting official borrowing costs eight times over the past 13 months, as the governing council awaits an outcome of EU trade talks with the Trump administration and the implications for inflation.

The ECB kept its key deposit rate at 2 per cent, as was widely expected by economists and financial markets. However, economists generally expect the governing council to reduce official rates by a quarter of a percentage point in September as inflation hovers around the ECB’s 2 per cent target.

The bank’s main lending rate, to which ECB tracker mortgage are linked, remains at 2.15 per cent.

“Domestic price pressures have continued to ease, with wages growing more slowly,” the ECB said in a statement. “At the same time, the environment remains exceptionally uncertain, especially because of trade disputes.”

US president Donald Trump has threatened to triple a basic tariff on imports from the EU to 30 per cent if Brussels does not cut a deal by August 1st, casting a cloud over the future of transatlantic trade. Negotiators from the EU are currently said to be edging towards accepting US import tariffs of 15 per cent as the price of an accord. However, it is expected that discussions will end up going to the wire.

The ECB cut its deposit rate from 4 per cent to 2 per cent between June 2024 and last month, following a flurry of rate hikes over the previous two years to rein in inflation.

The rapid reduction in rates has come as euro zone inflation has fallen back to the ECB’s 2 per cent target, as of June, from a peak of 10.6 per cent seen in late 2022. Officials at the central bank expect consumer price growth to even out at 2 per cent for the whole year, too.

“The governing council is determined to ensure that inflation stabilises at its 2 per cent target in the medium term,” the ECB said.

“It will follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach to determining the appropriate monetary policy stance.”

The bank said that future interest rate decisions will be based on its assessment of the inflation outlook and the risks surrounding it. “The governing council is not pre-committing to a particular rate path,” it reiterated.