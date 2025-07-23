Dublin Airport manager refused permission to demolish parking ramps beside Terminal 1

An Coimisiún Pleanála has refused planning permission for the operator of Dublin Airport to demolish spiral parking ramps on “an extremely valuable site” at the hub.

The decision upholds a planning refusal issued by Fingal Co Council earlier this year to DAA.

In its decision, ACP concluded that the spiral ramps are part of the architectural heritage of Dublin Airport and form part of the existing approach to Dublin Airport’s T1.

ACP found that the demolition of the ramps “would diminish the visual amenity on approach to T1 and expose the crude architectural detailing of the existing structures to the rear of the spirals, including the prominent architectural elements of the energy centre currently screened by the spiral car park ramps and as such would erode the character of the area”.

The planning commission also refused planning permission after pointing out that the spirals were constructed as part of the then new T1 in 1972 and their concrete finish reflect a distinctive architectural look typical of the brutalist period.

The commission stated that notwithstanding the fact that the spirals are not a protected structure, it is considered that the spirals are of technical and architectural merit by virtue of their brutalist design, associated concrete construction and their unique architectural form and shape which reflect a distinctive feature adjacent to the T1 building”.

The order – signed off by commissioner, Paul Caprani – stated that therefore, in the absence of evidence and appropriate rationale or justification, the proposed demolition of the spiral ramps is considered contrary to policies in the Fingal County Development Plan relating to the protection of architectural heritage.

In its appeal, DAA said that permitting its proposals to demolish spiral parking ramps now at T1 “will unlock a critical development opportunity at the core of the Dublin Airport campus”.

Chief commercial and development officer, Vincent Harrison told the appeals commission that DAA considers “the removal of redundant, deteriorating structures within the airport campus is a necessary and strategic confirmation of the importance of unlocking future airport development potential”.

Mr Harrison states that “what is clear is that the application site, lying as it does centrally between two national airport terminals and at the heart of the eastern campus, makes it an extremely valuable site, particularly in the context of a limited and finite land resource”.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for DAA said: “We are surprised and disappointed by ACP’s decision as the spiral ramps were not identified as significant heritage assets in previous architectural reviews or national surveys and have not been included on the record of protected structures, which was most recently updated as part of the Fingal Development Plan 2023–2029.

He said: “The spiral ramps have not been in use for many years and their structural condition has deteriorated over time. Removing them was part of our plan to enhance the airport’s infrastructure and ensure the highest standards of safety and efficiency for all our passengers and employees. We will review the decision in detail and consider next steps.”