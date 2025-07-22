AIB calls eligible staff into office three days a week

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt. The move comes shortly after AIB main competitor Bank of Ireland mandated its workforce to return to the office a minimum of eight days a month.Photograph: Shane O'Neill, Coalesce.

AIB has moved to require staff eligible for hybrid working to return to its branches and offices three days a week on a phased basis, introducing the tightest rules among Irish retail banks.

The new regime will take full effect from the start of 2026, a spokesman said. AIB had more than 10,400 employees at the end of last year.

The group commenced a hybrid working model in early 2022, where the number of office days depend on the role.

AIB, led by chief executive Colin Hunt, said earlier this year that hybrid-eligible employees were expected to be in the office for at least two days a week, though some, such as branch staff, have had to be in the workplace five days a week.

The Financial Services Union (FSU) has criticised the decision. “The FSU are conscious not all employees in AIB can avail of remote working but for those who can this is a backward step for a bank that consistently attempts to pride itself on being a family friendly employer,” the union’s general secretary John O’Connell.

“The bank have given no rationale for this change. There is no justification for this change and the decision should be revisited with any possible change fully reflective of the views of staff.”

This announcement comes shortly after AIB main competitor Bank of Ireland mandated its workforce to return to the office a minimum of eight days a month.

AIB’s plan is in line with an emerging practice in the UK. Barclays ordered staff back into the office for a minimum of three day a week earlier this year. HSBC is also reported to be considering doing the same.

However, it stops short of the approach adopted by Wall Street banks, including JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, which have demanded that all staff go to the office five days a week.

The AIB spokesman said that the group believes that all staff benefit from spending time working with their colleagues.

“This enables greater collaboration, connection and innovation that supports our customers, the economy and communities in achieving future success,” he said.

“We also recognise the benefits of structured, hybrid working and are committed to enabling it. The extent to which work can be completed in-office or remotely varies depending on the needs of our customers and our business.”

PTSB, the smallest of the three domestic banks, previously said that most of its staff are in the office for a minimum of two days a week, though arrangements are set by individual teams.