Majority of workers link hybrid working with health and wellbeing

Ibec KeepWell manager Patrick Haslett (centre), with broadcaster Clare McKenna and author Brendan Courtney in advance of National Workplace Wellbeing Day on April 30th. Photograph: Conor McCabe

More than two-thirds of Irish workers see hybrid or flexible work arrangements as essential to their health and wellbeing.

That’s according to a survey the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (Ibec), which highlights a “significant shift in attitudes toward workplace wellbeing in the post-pandemic era”.

It found that 68 per cent of employees here cited hybrid or flexible work arrangements as essential to their wellbeing, while more than a third (35 per cent) indicated they would leave a high-paying job in favour of one that offers hybrid working.

Despite several well-known companies issuing return-to-office mandates to staff, the number of Irish job postings offering remote or hybrid work arrangements remains at a record high.

The Ibec survey, published in advance of national workplace wellbeing day on April 30th, found that nearly seven in 10 (69 per cent) of Irish employees report that workplace wellness has become more important to them over the past two to three years while 28 per cent have noticed an increased focus on wellbeing from their employers.

Some 35 per cent, however, believe their line managers are not adequately trained or supported to prioritise employee wellbeing.

“The research also shows a strong connection between workplace wellness and hybrid or flexible work options. Employees clearly value flexibility – so much so that some are willing to leave well-paying jobs if hybrid work is not available,” said Patrick Haslett, product manager at KeepWell.

“While hybrid work offers undeniable benefits, it also presents challenges that can unintentionally impact individuals’ overall wellbeing,” he said.

Mr Haslett noted that as hybrid and remote work become more permanent, there’s been a growing focus on the downsides, such as isolation.

“Discussions around flexible work – both within and beyond the workplace – are crucial to developing long-term solutions that serve the best interests of employees and organisations alike,” he said.

“While organisations will continue to offer flexibility where possible due to its clear benefits, we can expect a stronger emphasis on intentional connection – such as ‘anchor days’ – to ensure employees feel supported in all aspects of their wellbeing,” he said.

Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy said: “Ahead of National Workplace Wellbeing Day this year, Ibec commissioned this research to gain deeper insights into the evolving needs of employees and workplace wellness.”