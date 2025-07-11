US chemical distributor ChemPoint opens Dublin headquarters

US chemical distributor ChemPoint has opened a new Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) headquarters in Dublin.

ChemPoint, which is a subsidiary of Univar Solutions, has already hired a number of employees in the Greater Dublin Area and is planning to add more.

These roles span critical functions including technical sales and market development, customer service, supply chain operations, regulatory and quality, and product management.

“We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our new EMEA headquarters in Dublin, the first step in executing our strategic growth plan within EMEA,” said ChemPoint chief executive Austin Nichols.

“Dublin offers unparalleled access to exceptional talent and serves as a convenient hub for international travel connectivity, enhancing our ability to meet with customers, engage with supplier partners, and attend industry conferences and events to stay abreast of market trends.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Michael Lohan said Ireland “remains a strong location for companies looking to expand into Europe and this decision to locate in Dublin underscores Ireland’s attractiveness as a location for global solutions providers”.

ChemPoint provides products to more than 70 supplier partners and has more than 200 product lines globally.