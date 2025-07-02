Business

Customer numbers at Ryanair up 3% in June

About 800 flights were cancelled arising from the wars in the Middle East, it said

Colin Gleeson
Wed Jul 02 2025 - 07:51

Customer numbers at Ryanair, Europe’s biggest airline, rose 3 per cent in June when compared with the same period last year, the airline said on Wednesday.

The airline carried 19.9 million passengers, up from 19.3 million in June 2024. Load factor, a measure of how full aircraft are, was in line with last year at 95 per cent.

The airline operated more than 109,000 flights during the month. About 800 flights were cancelled arising from the wars in the Middle East, it said.

On a rolling 12-month basis to the end of December, traffic rose 7 per cent compared to the previous year, reaching 202.6 million.

Colin Gleeson is an Irish Times reporter

