Number of passengers using Irish airports held steady in first quarter

Dublin Airport (above) handled 83 per cent of all flights (48,351). Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

The number of passengers who passed through Irish airports held steady in the first quarter at 8.2 million people, new data from the Central Statistics Office shows.

That represented a dip of just 20,000 on the same period in 2024. Some 4.1 million passengers departed from Ireland, which was 39,000 fewer passengers than the same period last year.

The number of flights to and from the five Irish airports was down 2 per cent from 59,309 to 57,970.

Dublin handled 83 per cent of all flights (48,351), followed by Cork with 8 per cent (4,737).

London-Heathrow, Amsterdam-Schiphol, and Manchester were the most popular routes for passengers travelling through Dublin Airport.

The top route for both Cork and Shannon airports was London-Heathrow, for Knock airport it was London-Luton, while the top route for Kerry was Dublin.

Almost nine out of every ten passengers (88 per cent) on international flights in the five main airports were travelling to or from Europe.

The two most popular countries of origin/destination were the United Kingdom and Spain. Outside of Europe, the United States of America was the most popular country of origin/destination.

The amount of air freight handled by the main airports rose by 1 per cent to 43,318 tonnes in the first three months of the year when compared with the same period in 2024.