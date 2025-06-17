Locals oppose development plans for Dublin 6 site

River Dodder anglers and local residents are opposing plans by a Bain Capital backed firm to build student housing at the former Smurfit Paper Mills site at Clonskeagh in Dublin 6.

In the planning application lodged with Dublin City Council, Bain Capital vehicle Harley Issuer DAC is seeking planning permission for the 439 bed spaces across five blocks from one storey to part seven storeys along with 16 residential apartments.

The large-scale Rresidential development (LRD) – located 1km from University College Dublin’s main campus at Belfield - also includes the extension and renovation of 14 existing homes at Clonskeagh Road.

In an accompanying planning report by consultants John Spain, it states that “the scale of the proposed development is considered to integrate appropriately with its surroundings, whilst introducing increased height”.

However, in an objection against the scheme, the Dodder Anglers Association, which represents more than 1,300 members, states that it is very concerned the proposals “could damage the biodiversity of River Dodder green/blue corridor and are in breach of Dublin City Council’s biodiversity action plan as well as the EU Habitats Directive and Water Framework Directive”.

On behalf of the Eglinton Residents Association, Robin Mandal has hit out at what he believes to be “a proposed gross over-development of this sensitive site”.

Mr Mandal said: “We believe that the proposed development would constitute over-development of the site by virtue of its height, scale, bulk and massing at this sensitive and highly visible and sensitive site on the banks of the River Dodder."

Mr Mandal contends that the student scheme’s “impact on the biodiversity and flora and fauna of the riparian setting will be profound, obliterating much of value”.

Mr Mandal said that the former Smurfit Paper Mills site “has remained vacant and unused for more than 20 years”.

Chairwoman of the Richview Residents Association, Marion Cashman said: “There have been seven planning applications on this site over 20 years. The number of units proposed ranged from 130 units in 2005 to the now proposed 440 student bedspaces and 30 residences.

“The current proposal is an overdevelopment of the site and would set an undesirable and unacceptable precedent for this sensitive location on the river Dodder and other such sites.”

The market for student accommodation provision in south Dublin is a lucrative one with UCD generating €42.8 million in rental income from student residences on campus in the 12 months to the end of September last.