AI still key for Apple, but Siri updates take a back seat

Apple's senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi (right) and Apple chief executive Tim Cook on stage during the 2025 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on the campus of Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA

Apple introduced new AI-powered features for its software at its developer conference on Monday, but said the long-awaited update to its Siri digital assistant needed more time.

Apple executives showed off its plans for the future of its software at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), which is being held in Cupertino this week.

Artificial intelligence plays a key role in supporting some of the main features announced by the company, including live translation for phone calls and messages, a workout buddy for Apple Watch and call screening.

Apple is also expanding its partnership with OpenAI that saw ChatGPT brought in to deal with queries that Apple Intelligence could not answer, supporting some of the new features in Apple’s updated software coming later this year.

But the technology took a less central role than in last year’s WWDC, when the company unveiled its Apple Intelligence product, with Apple choosing this year to focus on user interface updates and the streamlined look for its software.

The updated software incorporates a user interface design that Apple is calling Liquid Glass, which uses transparent menus in a look that owes a lot to the Vision Pro headset’s software.

Apple unveils its Liquid Glass concept. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“This is our broadest software design update ever,” said Alan Dye, Apple’s vice president of Human Interface Design. “It combines the optical qualities of glass with a fluidity only Apple can achieve, as it transforms depending on your content or context. It lays the foundation for new experiences in the future and, ultimately, it makes even the simplest of interactions more fun and magical.”

The new look will unify the software across Apple’s mobile, tablet, computer, TV, smartwatches and Vision Pro devices.

“The introduction of the new Liquid Glass UI across all hardware platforms brings more consistency for users and makes sense given the growing number of consumers who own more than one Apple product,” said CCS Insight analyst Ben Wood.

“CCS Insight research in advanced markets such as the US and UK indicates that 68 per cent of iPhone owners own at least one other Apple device, and 31 per cent of iPhone owners own at least two additional Apple devices.”

Apple has also updated the software names, with the next version of Apple’s software named iOS26, iPadOS26 and VisionOS 26. The newest Mac software, the last update for Intel-based Macs, will be called MacOS Tahoe 26.

Apple also expanded its customised emoji feature, allowing users to combine two emojis to create a new one, or add a text description to an existing emoji.

The company has been criticised for its approach to AI, facing accusations of falling behind rivals.

“While it might seem, others are leading the AI race, it is not a sought-after feature among users and there’s no revenue uplift (for now). Considering the negative perception, Apple needs to tread carefully not to frustrate and disappoint its loyal base of (iPhone) users,” said PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore.

“With these latest updates providing a more coherent feel, Apple remains in an enviable position given its large installed base of users. The subtle addition of Apple Intelligence across key services will help grow awareness and provide users with confidence to drive further engagement. The tight integration between hardware, software and services really stands out with this latest move.”

Apple continued to push its privacy credentials, highlighting the on-device models for Live Translation, rather than sending data to the cloud. The feature will also be open to developers of third party apps through Apple’s Foundation Models Framework.

Apple has also introduced new Accessibility Nutrition Labels for App Store product pages to help highlight supported accessibility features to customers before they download an app or game.

The App Store ecosystem facilitated $1.3 trillion (€1.1 trillion) in developer billings and sales in 2024, Apple said, quoting a new study by economists Prof Andrey Fradkin and Dr Jessica Burley.

The company was recently compelled by the European Commission to open up access to the “walled garden” App Store under the new Digital Markets Act. Third party app stores can now access the iPhone and iPad, although they are still subject to some controls.