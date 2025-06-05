Dublin Airport expects 10m passengers this summer

The controversial 32 million passenger limit on Dublin Airport is effectively dead, says DAA chief executive, Kenny Jacobs.

Around 10 million people will travel through there this summer, bringing the total for 2025 to 36 million, according to its operator DAA.

The State airports company expects that the gateway will handle 2,600 flights a-week during the peak season, it said on Thursday.

The summer season will bring total 2025 passenger numbers at Dublin to 36.3 million this year, Mr Jacobs said.

That will push total passengers past the controversial 32 million cap that planners imposed on the airport in 2007.

“The passenger cap is now a zombie cap,” Mr Jacobs declared.

European courts are due to scrutinise key elements of the cap and are widely expected to axe it.

Gary McClean, managing director of Dublin Airport, pledged that the company would aim to get nine out of 10 passengers through security in less than 20 minutes.

DAA hopes to complete the installation of new C3 security screening machines by the end of the summer.

Mr McClean added that it was waiting on the EU to change a rule requiring passengers to take liquids out of their bags as they pass through security.