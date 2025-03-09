It could be 2030 before Dublin Airport cap is raised to 40m, DAA chief claims

It could be 2030 before Dublin Airport gets planning permission to grow to 40 million, Kenny Jacobs, head of DAA, has told the Sunday Business Post.

In the meantime, the airport will welcome 20,000 fewer tourists for St Patrick’s Day celebrations this week as capacity constraints at the airport continue, he said.

In recent weeks Mr Jacobs has spoken to two major US airlines who “can’t get their head around the winter cap” that is currently in place.

Mr Jacob’s warning comes as Darragh O’Brien, the new transport minister, is to meet with attorney general Rossa Fanning in the coming days to find a “viable but sustainable” solution to removing the passenger cap, the Business Post can confirm.

Meanwhile a report in the Sunday Times has Michael McGrath, Ireland’s European commissioner, warning ­president Trump that the EU will respond “swiftly and firmly” if the US acts on his threat of a trade war.

Speaking before a crucial week for cross-Atlantic diplomatic ­relations, Mr McGrath insisted that Trump’s plan to target the ­European Union with 25 per cent tariffs would result only in both European and American consumers paying more.

“Tariffs are the wrong way to go, there will be no winners but there will be lots of losers, especially ordinary consumers,” Mr McGrath told the paper.

Ryanair and Kerry to be Micheál Martin’s Trump cards during Washington visit

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will cite the contribution of major Irish-based companies like Ryanair and Aercap in defence of Ireland’s trade surplus with the US, when he meets US president Donald Trump on Wednesday in Washington DC, the Sunday Business Post is reporting.

Officials at the Department of Foreign Affairs have drawn up an extensive document outlining Ireland’s economic footprint in the US, which shows there are 203,000 employees in Irish-owned companies in the US. Companies identified as having a major footprint already in the US by officials include Eaton, Kingspan, and Kerry Group.

In a bid to fend off criticism of the trade imbalance between the US and Ireland, government sources said “a big message” to get across would be that recent investments made by companies like Ryanair, which has placed a $40 billion order for aircraft with Boeing, do not show up in the most recently published trade figures.

The Business Post can reveal the trade surplus will be a key issue during the bilateral discussion. The defence of Ireland’s top companies in the US comes as new data obtained by the Business Post show the value of phantom exports declined in 2024 to €92 billion, having already declined significantly in 2023 to €99 billion, reversing a decade of exponential growth.

West Cork Distillers hopes bulk distribution centre in Kentucky will help cushion blow of likely US tariffs

An Irish whiskey firm is hoping a new bulk distribution centre in America will help it mitigate against the potential hit of US tariffs on the EU as global trade tensions continue to swirl, the Sunday Independent is reporting.

John O’Connell, co-founder of West Cork Distillers, said the potential for Trump trade tariffs on the EU would impact on the company, though the severity would depend on whether they were blanket or focused on specific trade codes.