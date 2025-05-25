Business

Von der Leyen: EU needs until July 9th to reach trade deal with US

EU Commission president says she had a ‘good’ phone call with Trump following his 50% EU tariffs threat

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said: 'Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively.' Photograph: Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE
Sun May 25 2025 - 22:13

The European Union is ready to move quickly in trade talks with the United States, but will need until July 9th, the original deadline for the talks, to “reach a good deal”, the head of the EU executive arm, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Sunday.

Ms von der Leyen said in a post on X she had a “good” phone call with US president Donald Trump.

The call comes after Mr Trump said on Friday he was dissatisfied with the pace of trade talks with the EU and threatened to put 50 per cent tariffs on all EU goods from June 1st.

In early April, Mr Trump himself set a 90-day window for EU-US trade talks, which was to end on July 9th.

“Good call with @POTUS,” she said on X. “Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively. To reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9,” she said. – Reuters

